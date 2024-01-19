Coachella 2024 Lineup Announced: Dates, Ticket Details, Headliners And More

Lana Del Rey, Tyler, The Creator, and Doja Cat are set to headline this year’s Coachella weekends as announced by Goldenvoice. No Doubt will also join the lineup but the exact details about his schedule haven’t yet been confirmed. The Coachella 2024 poster also revealed the dates and other artists who will perform at the festival.

Who is going to perform at this year’s Coachella?

Many top artists will be performing over the two weekends in 2024’s Coachella. Lana Del Ray, Doja Cat, Tyler, The Creator, and No Doubt are set to headline the event. Fronted by high-profile Gwen Stefani, the rock band No Doubt last performed together in 2015 and fans are excited to see their return together in Coachella this year. But since the date of their performance hasn’t been mentioned yet, it is not clear which day they will headline or whether they will take the stage if one of the headliners pulls out, which has happened before.

The festival, which will take place in April, will also feature artists such as Peso Pluma, Blur, J Balvin, Ice Spice, Lil Uzi Vert, Sublime, Grimes, Sabrina Carpenter, Lil Yachty, and many more. K-pop bands Ateez, Le Sserafim, and The Rose will also perform on three different days. Indo-Canadian singer and rapper AP Dhillon is another big addition the Sunday lineup.

According to Variety, Shakira and Dua Lipa were both in contention to be headliners, since both of them have albums coming out in 2024. But Shakira’s name was apparently passed on by the organizers whereas Dua Lipa did not accept the offer because of scheduling clashes.

Lana del Ray, Doja Cat, and Tyler, The Creator have all performed at Coachella in the past. Lana performed back in 2014 and was also supposed to perform in 2020, but the festival was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. Meanwhile, Doja performed at Coachella in 2022 and Tyler has been pretty much a constant name for the festival lineup since 2011.

Date, Location, and Ticket Details of Coachella 2024

Just like every year, the USA’s largest music festival will take place at the Empire Polo Grounds, in Indio, California over two weekends in April 2024. From 12th to 14th April and from 19th to 21st April, it will be a musical extravaganza for fans and artists.

All 125,000 per-day tickets have been sold for the festival. Early registration for passes has already started and the presales will begin on 19th January 2024, at 11 PM Pacific Time. But those who bought passes in 2022/2023 can have earlier access in the loyalty presale, set to begin on 18th January at 2 PM Pacific Time. YouTube has also returned as the streaming partner for Coachella 2024 and the festival will be streamed on Coachella’s official YouTube channel.

