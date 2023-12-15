How long was Camila Cabello dating Austin Kevitch? Exploring their relationship timeline amid rumors of dating Drake
Camila Cabello dated tech mogul Austin Kevitch for a duration of eight months, here is why they broke up earlier this year.
Dating rumours have sparked between Drake and Camila Cabello as the lovebirds headed to Turks and Caicos for a romantic rendezvous. Earlier this week, the duo were spotted jet skiing together. They were also photographed on a boat at the Noah’s Arc Beach Club.
A look at Camila Cabello and Austin Kevitch’s relationship who broke up earlier this year
This comes after her recent breakup with ex-boyfriend and Lox Club CEO Austin Kevitch. The duo sparked dating rumours back in August 2022, and broke up after eight months of dating. The breakup was confirmed after a newsletter went to his app’s subscribers with a message that read, “Austin is single again.” According to Cosmopolitan, there is no bad blood between them. However, they could not balance their relationship with their busy schedules and that’s why they decided to part ways.
News of their relationship started making rounds after they were papped out and about in Los Angeles. They went out for a romantic stroll and Camila was spotted kissing her new beau’s cheeks. Austin and Camila met via mutual friends, as per Entertainment Tonight. Kevin had asked his friends to set him up with the Bam Bam singer, and his friends were more than happy to play cupid. The tech entrepreneur was also seen in attendance at the singer’s Y2K themed party, earlier in March 2022.
Austin is the co-founder and CEO of the Lox Club Dating App as well as the founder of Brighten, an app that captures the hearts of its users. It is an app where you can compliment somebody anonymously.
ALSO READ: Who has Camilla Cabello dated? Exploring her relationship history as she sparks dating rumors with Rapper Drake
Camila Cabello started dating Austin after a heart-wrenching breakup with Shawn Mendes
Interestingly, her relationship with Austin came after her break-up with one of the greatest loves of Camila’s life: Shawn Mendes. The power couple had become a fan favourite with netizens becoming obsessed with them. The fans were however left heartbroken when they announced their split back in November.
In a joint statement on Instagram, the couple wrote, "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever." The statement also read. "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends."
ALSO READ: "Being in an immigrant family...it felt frivolous to me": Camila Cabello explains why makeup is "not some frivolous, shallow thing"
FAQs
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Advance bookings for Shah Rukh Khan-Taapsee Pannu's Dunki to start from December 16
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Triptii Dimri reveals Ranbir Kapoor makes his co-actors feel ‘comfortable’, shares pre-shoot habits
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Agastya Nanda to start Ekkis in January; Gears up for big screen debut with Sriram Raghavan’s next
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan’s next comic entertainer to start in April 2024