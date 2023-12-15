How long was Camila Cabello dating Austin Kevitch? Exploring their relationship timeline amid rumors of dating Drake

Dating rumours have sparked between Drake and Camila Cabello as the lovebirds headed to Turks and Caicos for a romantic rendezvous. Earlier this week, the duo were spotted jet skiing together. They were also photographed on a boat at the Noah’s Arc Beach Club.

This comes after her recent breakup with ex-boyfriend and Lox Club CEO Austin Kevitch. The duo sparked dating rumours back in August 2022, and broke up after eight months of dating. The breakup was confirmed after a newsletter went to his app’s subscribers with a message that read, “Austin is single again.” According to Cosmopolitan, there is no bad blood between them. However, they could not balance their relationship with their busy schedules and that’s why they decided to part ways.

News of their relationship started making rounds after they were papped out and about in Los Angeles. They went out for a romantic stroll and Camila was spotted kissing her new beau’s cheeks. Austin and Camila met via mutual friends, as per Entertainment Tonight. Kevin had asked his friends to set him up with the Bam Bam singer, and his friends were more than happy to play cupid. The tech entrepreneur was also seen in attendance at the singer’s Y2K themed party, earlier in March 2022.

Austin is the co-founder and CEO of the Lox Club Dating App as well as the founder of Brighten, an app that captures the hearts of its users. It is an app where you can compliment somebody anonymously.

Camila Cabello started dating Austin after a heart-wrenching breakup with Shawn Mendes

Interestingly, her relationship with Austin came after her break-up with one of the greatest loves of Camila’s life: Shawn Mendes. The power couple had become a fan favourite with netizens becoming obsessed with them. The fans were however left heartbroken when they announced their split back in November.

In a joint statement on Instagram, the couple wrote, "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever." The statement also read. "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends."

