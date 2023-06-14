Did Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes break up again after rekindling romance? Here's what we know

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes called it ‘quits’ for the second time. The Senorita singers surprisingly came back together in April 2023 after they first split up in 2021. It was on June 7 that The Sun reported the break up between Camila and Shawn. However, a new report has more on the dating life of the ex-couple.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes break up for the second time

It was earlier reported that Camila and Shawn are no longer together. A new report by People.com has made a major revelation. According to the report, Cabello is dating once again, and its not Mendes. Camila has moved on from Mendes after their short fling and break up. As per the report, the representatives for the former couple were contacted on the same. However, the reps for Camila and Shawn chose to not respond on the matter.

Fans of ‘Shawmila’ are not in a good mood as their favorite couple broke up for the second time. After their split up in November 2021, the ex-couple was first spotted at Coachella this year. They were seen embracing their PDA moments together. Camila and Shawn were even papped kissing each other, and holding hands while enjoying the music festival. Several photos confirmed Camila visiting the Stitches singer’s house in the Spring season.

Social media were flooded with pictures of Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes enjoying one of Taylor Swift’s concerts on her Eras Tour in New York. The duo was seen enjoying the concert to the fullest. Fans shared their PDA moments from the Swift concert on Twitter. Fans of the ex-couple expressed their happiness seeing them together.

Camila and Shawn’s relationship timeline

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were good friends in 2015, soon after they started dating each other in 2019. They did not shy away from posting their romance on social media. The singers often were spotted holding hands back in the days but never shared details about their relationship. In 2019, the duo shared a video where they were seen kissing each other like a fish. This video became viral in no time among fans.

Meanwhile, they broke up for the first time in 2021. During that time, Camila was seen dating Austin Kevitch but they called it quits in February 2023. On the other hand, Shawn Mendes was rumored to be dating Dr. Jocelyne Miranda.

However, in an interview with People in 2022, Shawn opened up about his life situation and talked about his broken relationship with Camila. He said, “I think I am approaching 25 still feeling quite confused about a lot of things in my life. And I think that was expressing that feeling of frustration about what is happening, this feeling of swinging the pendulum back and forth.”

