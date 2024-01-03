What helped Shawn Mendes in his moments of 'extreme anxiety or fear'? The singer reveals as he looks back at 2023

Shawn Mendes, the charismatic singer, takes a soulful journey into the past year, sharing his reflections on growth, mental health, and the healing power of music. In a candid Instagram post, Mendes unveils his unique coping mechanism for moments of anxiety and fear, emphasizing the beauty in embracing imperfections. Let’s delve into the key lessons and personal insights the artist gained in 2023.

Harmonious reflections: A year in song

Shawn Mendes, known for his chart-topping hits, invites fans into the private realm of introspection. The wonder singer begins by revealing a surprising companion in his moments of distress—a harmonium. He shares that allowing himself to sing freely without the pursuit of perfection, became a therapeutic outlet, soothing the pains of extreme anxiety.

In a heartfelt post, Shawn Mendes explores the delicate balance between right and wrong notes, acknowledging that moments of bliss often arise from imperfections. The singer’s journey with his harmonium became a metaphor of life’s highs and lows, underscoring the importance of embracing the entirety of the human experience.

2023’s pivotal lesson: Embracing life’s lows

The biggest takeaway from Mendes’ introspection is a profound lesson in accepting and welcoming life’s lows. In a world that often emphasizes constant change and fixations, he advocates for slowing down, listening, and finding solace in the ebb and flow of emotions. Mendes emphasizes that there’s always something to hear when one takes the time to listen during low moments.

Shawn Mendes has been a vocal advocate for mental health, and his personal struggles have been an integral part of his journey. In July 2022, he made the courageous decision to cancel his Wonder: World Tour, prioritizing his mental well-being. The singer’s commitment to therapy and self-reflection became evident as he worked on untangling his emotions and healing.

“The biggest lesson for me this year has been to accept and welcome the lows of life… not to constantly need to change or fix something in order to feel high again, because I know if I really slow down and listen when I’m low there’s always something to hear,” he said.

Gratitude amidst growth

Despite the challenges, Mendes expresses gratitude for the support he received during his transformative year. He acknowledges the eye-opening and healing process that unfolded, emphasizing the growing cultural awareness around mental health. The singer appreciates the acceptance and understanding he found, signifying a positive shift in society and prioritizes mental well-being.

