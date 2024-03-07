Camila Cabello Defends ‘Breakup S*x’: 'If You Want It, Do It'

In a recent episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, American singer-songwriter Camila Cabello discussed her views on post-breakup intimacy, expressing her willingness to engage in breakup sex. “I feel like if you’re wanting to have breakup sex, you’re probably gonna hit each other up next week. There’s still something there.”

She further added, “And like I said, I’m sorry, I’m a proponent. I don’t believe in the forbidden fruit—if you want it, do it. Kinda like the ‘date him until you hate him’ vibe. I don’t actually hate anybody, but I’m saying do it until it’s out of your system,” she added.

Camila acknowledged that some may view it as unproductive or have different opinions, but she found it personally beneficial. “I also think the hard part is that sometimes you do waste some time in that way,” said the Bam Bam singer. “You’re still entertaining something, and maybe there could be somebody out there that’s better,” she added.

Cabello on her brief reconciliation with Mendes post-breakup in 2021

Talking about her brief reconciliation with Shawn Mendes after their breakup in November 2021, she said, “It’s crazy because I’m kind of impulsive in that way—if I feel it, I say it.”. “The worst thing for it to live in is my mind, and then I’m like, Ryan Gosling in The Notebook, building a house for this person. So, I would rather say it and see what happens and then wake up the next day and find out that it’s been heavily documented. I opted for that route. It is what it is. It was a fun route—it was a fun moment,” she added.

At the moment, Cabello appears to be single. Cabello was previously dating Austin Kevitch, the founder of the apps Brighten and Lox Club. a premium dating app in the US. According to the Lox Club website, the app is “a members-only dating club for people with ridiculously high standards.”.

