Complete Timeline Of Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello's Relationship: From 2015 To 2024

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are one of the most talked-about couples in town. Fans of the couple are curious as to whether or not the couple will stay together because of their erratic relationship. Even though Mendes and Cabello had been seeing other people since 2015, they still had a lot of sparks. Here’s a complete timeline of the musicians’ relationship over the years.

2015

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes met in 2015 at the Music Video Awards in Los Angeles. At the time, Cabello was with the fifth harmony, while Mendes was said to be dating Haley Baldwin. The pair later met up with each other months later at the backstage of a Taylor Swift concert.

Advertisement

In a Netflix documentary, the Shameless singer said, "I went to his dressing room to say hi. And we started writing this song. Then, after that, we spent a lot of time with each other because we had the song together, and we did a whole Jingle Ball tour together. And that's really when the f***ing saga started. I really liked him. I guess he liked me, but I don't really know."

In November 2015, the duo released their first single, I Know What You Did Last Summer, together. The couple performed the same at the Late Night Show and kept the relationship very professional.

2017

In May 2017, Camila released her song Crying in the Club. Cabello received congratulations from her friend Mendes for the song's success and a shout-out from him. Taking to Twitter, the Canadian singer wrote, "Speechless... goosebumps all over; you're incredible."

Mendes and Cabello still maintained their friend status, as the two were linked up with other people back then.

2018

A few months after sharing a moment with Hailey Baldwin, the two split up while Baldwin married Justin Bieber. Speaking of his breakup, the Stitches singer said, “I texted Hailey the day of, and I said congrats. That’s what it is. I think everybody wants there to be more—there’s not.”

Advertisement

The same year, Shawn released his third studio album. While promoting it on the Apple Podcast with Zane Lowe, Mendes opened up about his bond with Camila. He said, “Oh my God, she is my favorite person in the whole world. I don’t think you’ll ever meet somebody who can feel emotion like her in all aspects. Her love for what she believed in was so powerful that it just kind of pushed me to, like, make an entire album out of inspiration of the one night.”

The couple reunited at the Taylor Swift concert and posed for pictures at the Billboard Music Awards.

2019

In 2019, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes posed for pictures before attending the Grammy Awards. Posting the photos of the two, Cabello wrote the caption, “So proud of this amazing human!!!!!! It seems like yesterday we were just kids singing Ed Sheeran songs in the dressing room; now we’re kids trying not to throw up cause we’re at the Grammys!!!! I love you forever.”

The post caused their fans to raise eyebrows as to whether the duo were dating.

Later in the year, the Mercy singer and Cabello collaborated on the global hit Señorita. The sensual music video made the fans curious if the friends had turned into lovers. In July, sources close to the couple confirmed, “They both were smiling the entire time, and Camilla was laughing a lot. They rarely mingled with other people and were together the entire evening. They were telling people they were a couple.”

That year, Mendes and the Cinderella actress were often seen hanging out and making out in public.

2020

ALSO READ: ‘I Feel Kind Of Lonely And Small’: Camila Cabello Opens Up About Going Through Breakup Years After Shawn Mendes Split

In March 2020, as COVID hit the world, Mendes and Cabello quarantined together. To entertain their fans, the couple went live and performed their songs, having their own cute moments, one of which was Cabello playing with 27 27-year-old's hair.

In a fun banter with the audience, she also teased, "I am 'Shawn Mendes Updates'—secretly." To celebrate one week of being quarantined together, the couple kissed and posed for the paparazzi. In May, the two of them joined thousands of protesters on the streets for the justice of George Floyd.

Mendes released his album, Wonder, in September 2020. At the same time, he also shared an update about his love life, in which he said, "I thought that I was a pretty open, emotional guy until I started being in a relationship with someone that I really, truly love and, realizing that, 'Oh no, I really have this big ego, and I don't want to show her that I'm hurting, and I don't want to show her that that offended me, and like, I want to be the man, and I want to be strong in this relationship."

The duo celebrated Halloween together and were present by each other's side for the holidays.

2021

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello stayed with each other at the beginning of 2021. The couple clicked in Miami, where they were all dressed up and taking a stroll with their dog, Tarzan.

In February, the singers made it official for the first time that they were in love with each other. Taking to Instagram, the Imagination singer posted a picture of himself kissing Cabello's foot with the caption, "I kiss your foot cuz I love you."

Advertisement

After almost half a year of posting mushy pictures of each other on social media, the pair confirmed their breakup in November. In a joint statement, the couple shared, "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward."

2022

After parting ways, the Worth It singer released a single, Bam Bam, which was about Mendes. In an interview with Zane Lowe, Cabello discussed, “My priorities have fluctuated, and my focus has changed throughout my life. Those years that we were dating, I don’t even feel like, even while I was writing this album, and even still now, I guess, my focus is really on, How can I be a well-rounded person? And apart from my career, my focus wasn’t even on my career.”

The Canadian singer, too, released a track, When You’re Gone. Speaking of it, Mendes confessed that his ex-girlfriend had heard the song before its release. He said, “Camila heard this song months ago, so we have a really honest relationship. I would never really put a song out about her before she would hear it... She knows me, and I know her, and ultimately, we both are writers, and we both know what it is to make music and what the bigger picture of making art is. We’re supportive of that, always.”

2023

In April 2023, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello reunited at Coachella. The exes were seen hanging out and sharing a kiss at the event. This sparked rumors about the duo getting together again. Two days after sharing a kiss, the pair also grabbed dinner together.

However, this time, the romance was short-lived, as the sources confirmed, "Shawn and Camila broke up and are no longer seeing each other. They gave things a try, but ultimately, the timing wasn't right for either of them. They're both staying busy and doing their own things."

2024

In her teaser for a new song, Cabello suggests that her breakup with Mendes was difficult and inspired her. In an interview with Puss Puss magazine, she stated that her upcoming work is about love without explicitly naming Mendes as her muse.

Camila said, “It’s me sitting with this feeling of understanding that I feel really confused as a 26-year-old who I really felt I was in love with this person. Now I feel kind of lonely and small and weird, but at the same time, I’m an adult, and I feel so strong in other areas of my life, but not this one. There’s just the wrestling of those feelings without it being kind of neat or in a box.”

Advertisement

In her March interview with Zane Lowe, That’s My Girl singer revealed getting together with Mendes in 2023, after Coachella. She claimed, “If I feel it, I say it. I would rather say it and see what happens and then wake up the next day and find out that it’s been heavily documented. I opted for that route. It is what it is. It was a fun time; it was a fun moment.”

At present, the exes have no plans to be romantically with each other.

ALSO READ: Camila Cabello Spill Beans on Her Brief Reconciliation with Shawn Mendes in 2023