Camila Cabello recently shared insights into her brief reconciliation with Shawn Mendes, revealing that they mutually decided they weren't compatible.

Camila Cabello on her breakup with Shawn Mendes for the second time

In her recent appearance on Call Her Daddy Podcast with Alex Cooper, Camila Cabello revealed that despite sharing a passionate moment at Coachella in 2023, the pair soon realized their relationship wasn't working out as they had hoped.

Cabello expressed to Cooper, "I'm kind of impulsive in that way I would say. I feel like it if I feel it I say it and I'm not really good at not doing that. Because then the worst place for it to live in is my mind and then I'm like Ryan Gosling in The Notebook building a house for this person. So I would rather say it and see what happens and then wake up then next morning and find out that it's been heavily documented,"

The Shameless singer then added, "It is what it is. It was a great route, it was a fun time, it was a fun moment, I will always care about him and love him."

Camila admitted that their decision to give things another try was impulsive, but they both concluded that forcing the relationship wasn't the right path. Ultimately, they chose to remain friends, ending things on good terms.

Advertisement

Their romantic history dates back to 2019, with their relationship lasting until 2021. However, they briefly reignited their romance with a date night at Taylor Swift's Eras tour in May. Camila described this moment as enjoyable, but it wasn't the only exciting event in her life. She also spent time with Drake in Turks and Caicos last December, although she clarified it was primarily a work trip with friends. While Camila didn't delve into the details of her relationship with Drake, she did express her affection for him.

Camila Cabello's response to romantic involvement with Drake

When Alex asked her “You were on a vacation… with Drake,” so if they "ever been a thing?" The singer laughed and said, "Well, first of all, I wouldn't say just straight up vacation. It was vacation plus some work, but I will say, you know what? I love that man, I love him."

When asked about any romantic involvement with Drake, Camila gave a gave a diplomatic response saying, "Have I ever had what? A beautiful artistic collaboration with him? I may or may not have."

Meanwhile, Shawn has also moved on, reportedly dating British presenter Charlie Travers since last fall. Despite their past, it appears that both Camila and Shawn are doing well and moving forward with their lives.

ALSO READ: Chris Harrison Is Set to Return to Television, This Time With His Wife Lauren Zima