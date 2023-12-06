Who's Shawn Mendes's girlfriend? Exploring Charlie Travers' life, career and relationship with Treat You Better singer

Shawn Mendes, 25, appears to be taking a significant step in his relationship with girlfriend Charlie Travers, 37. The new couple was captured in a series of photographs by Daily Mail, showcasing Travers moving her belongings into Mendes' lavish $4.6 million home in Beverly Grove, Los Angeles, CA, over the weekend.

Travers, donning a white bra top beneath a stylish beige and purple tie-dye sweatshirt, white sweatpants, and brown boots, was seen carrying large bags into the impressive residence. Meanwhile, Shawn, wearing a beige jacket, black pants, and tan boots, joined her outside the five-bedroom, six-bathroom house, exuding a relaxed demeanor.

This potential new romance comes on the heels of Mendes' separation from Camila Cabello. The former couple, who dated for two years, announced their split via a joint statement on Instagram in November 2021. After almost two years, Shawn Mendes is now again making headlines with Chalie Travers. Here's everything you need to know about her.

Charlie Travers' life, career and relationship with Shawn Mendes

English Background

Charlie Travers, born in June 1986, is from the United Kingdom.

Charlie has been a TV Host and Personality

Travers has been a host for various programs, including the web series On Location and the Permission Slip Podcast, showcasing her versatile talents.

She was assistant to Tyler Henry

She served as an assistant to Tyler Henry, star of Hollywood Medium. Their appearances together include red-carpet outings, and they often share sweet tributes on social media.

Big Brother History

Travers made history on Big Brother 14 in the U.K., participating alongside her mother Jackie. They became the show's first-ever mother-daughter duo.

Relationship with Dexter Koh

During her time on Big Brother, Travers formed a romantic connection with fellow contestant Dexter Koh. The relationship became public in 2013 but eventually fizzled out.

Family Ties

Travers frequently expresses love for her brother Oliver on Instagram. Her recent posts include birthday celebrations and special moments from her brother's wedding.

Shawn and Charlie's Dating Timeline

November 2023: Initial Dating Rumors



Dating rumors between Mendes and Travers surfaced on November 9, 2023. Photos obtained by TMZ showed the pair lying on the beach at Point Dume and El Matador Beach in Malibu, California.

Romantic Dining Out



On the same day, Mendes and Travers were spotted dining together in West Hollywood. Travers had her arm around the singer, sparking speculations about their budding romance.

As Shawn Mendes and Charlie Travers move ahead in their relationship, fans eagerly await to see how their relationship unfolds in the public eye.

