When filming action scenes for her next hit, Zendaya was more at ease in the bedroom than on the tennis court. The Dune star, portrayed by Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor, respectively, plays Tashi, a former tennis prodigy caught up in a romantic triangle with her husband Art and his adversary Patrick in the film Challengers.

The 27-year-old, who is in a relationship with her co-star in Spider-Man, Tom Holland, added, "Tashi is incredibly driven. She is really ruthless and driven. The private moments were excellent; I really enjoyed them. Being associated with those guys seemed like a huge blessing.”

She went on to add, “And no matter what was going on, I always felt like I had their back, and they had mine. We were extremely fortunate to have Luca Guadagnino as our director, who genuinely inspired us all to work together and contribute our own ideas. It was a really thrilling process to be creative.”

Zendaya's Physical Challenges in Challengers: Love Scenes vs. Tennis Struggles

"How did I meet the physical challenges of the role?" she asked.

“Quite challenging. I am not among those who enjoy working out. But there was no avoiding the fact that Tashi is supposedly an elite athlete, “ Zendaya further added.

The Euphoria actress elaborated on the support she received for the role prep by saying, "Thank goodness, I had a fantastic support system and learned a lot, especially about air tennis and how to project confidence in my abilities. We trained for about six weeks, and it was quite demanding.”

The Spider-Man: Far From Home star quipped, “We're hoping that we did a decent job and that nobody will be too angry. But I'm definitely not going to quit my day job! The hardest aspect of creating Challengers was undoubtedly playing tennis.”

Zendaya on Challengers: Beyond a Sports Movie

Zendaya, who was born in California, maintains that Challengers is more than just a sports movie, calling it a "complex, seductive, and interesting character piece." Despite her resistance to working out, she trained for six weeks to play her character convincingly.

The popular actress felt fortunate to have a supportive cast and director, and she enjoyed the entire creative process of filming "Challengers," which she described as more than just a sports film.

