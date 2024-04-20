‘We Got A Warning And Everything Was OK’: Zendaya Reveals How She And Tom Holland Escaped Speeding Ticket

Zendaya shared an incident from her and Tom Holland’s relationship where they almost got a speeding ticket while heading for a spin class with her mother. In a conversation with Jimmy Kimmel during her promotions for Challengers.

The Euphoria actress said they were heading a little faster than the speed limit because they were running late. Fortunately, the officer recognized Tom Holland from Spiedr-Man and let them go with a warning.

Zendaya Elaborated On The Incident

Speaking about the incident, Zendaya revealed, “Tom and I were rushing to a spin class... with my mother. I was not going to do the spin class. He was going to do the spin class ’cause I don’t do that. But we were going a little fast ’cause we were running late.”

She further added, “They recognized that he was Spider-Man, and we were fine. We got a warning, and everything was OK.” Zendaya and Holland have been dating since 2021 after they fell in love during the shooting of the MCU film. The couple occasionally shares pictures with each other while also being present for the screening of each other’s movies. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

ALSO READ: Venus Williams Leaves Zendaya in Awe as She Attends Challengers Los Angeles Premiere; See What She Said Here

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Relationship

While the Spider-Man stars have kept their love lives quite lowkey, The Crowded Room star shared about how difficult it is to keep the relationship hidden in today’s times.

Zendaya said, “Privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world. I’ve always been really adamant to keep my private life private because I share so much of my life with the world anyway. We sort of felt robbed of our privacy.”

She further added, “Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of, and we want to keep as sacred as possible. We don’t think that we owe it to anyone; it’s our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers.”

The Dune actress and Holland were also seen kissing each other on the screening night of Challengers. Zendaya’s new movie, Challengers, will hit theaters on April 26.

ALSO READ: Zendaya Stuns In Neon Tennis Ball Gown At Challengers After Party; See Here