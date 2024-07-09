‘I Had His Face On Everything’: Joey King Reveals Her Childhood Obsession With A Family Affair Costar Zac Efron

Joey King's innocent and adorable crush on Zac Efron as a kid is relatable for every 2000s girl!

The Baywatch star played the legendary and lovable Troy Bolton in High School Musical during that era, which was a massive craze amongst young girls—including King! The actress admitted she was nervous about meeting Efron on A Family Affair set, but he was "so so fantastic!"

Joey King had a crush on Zac Efron growing up

On Monday, July 8, The Kissing Booth actress appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and talked about working with Nicole Kidman and Efron on A Family Affair. “I love him. I grew up with his face on everything I owned,” she said about the Greatest Showman actor.

When the host asked if she had a “Zac Efron lunchbox or something?” King answered affirmatively and recalled having “all the merch” she could get her hands on.

“I was like, ‘Mom, the movie is going to be on at 8/7 Central. I don’t know what that means, but I have to be home to watch,’ ” she added.

Fallon asked whether she nerd out and confessed her love for High School Musical, and she replied, “Yes, he was so gracious about it.” She would find herself humming to High School Musical 3 song Scream, and to her surprise, Efron tagged along. “He would sing along with me, which was so great,” she added.

Apart from having singalongs, the actresses also learned some fitness tips from The Iron Claw actor, known for being in great shape. “He’s very helpful with the wellness tips,” King said.

Efron gushes about King’s comedic timing

While promoting their film, Efron and King chatted with Entertainment Weekly, and the former gushed about the latter’s physical comedy skills. "When you walk in the room when Nicole and I are hooking up — it's one of the funniest things ever," he said.

He added that it was the best physical comedy bits he had seen in a long time. “That was very funny. Matthew Perry-esque. It was genius," he added. The Act actress was surprised and taken aback by the comparison. "Oh, that's so nice of you. Oh, gosh," she replied.

A Family Affair is available to stream on Netflix.