‘I Really Get In There’: Ariana Grande Reveals Why She Can’t Do The Voice Again?

Ariana Grande might be a great performer but as a singing coach, she doesn’t think so! The Dangerous Woman singer wooed the audience, co-judges, and contestants when she appeared in the 21st season of The Voice alongside Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton. From hilariously playing her Thank You, Next song as a pun during arguments to nabbing phenomenal contestants, Grande made quite an impression as a first-time judge.

However, if given another chance, the pop star would like to skip the opportunity to be a coach again, but why? During her appearance in the Las Culturistas podcast, she revealed that her time on the show hit her hard. She admitted that spinning the chair was fun but she gets too emotionally invested in the contestants she coached, something she can’t correct.

"I got so emotionally attached to everyone. That's my problem," she said. "I can't really do that because I really get in. I really get in there with everyone. I love everyone so much. I love meeting people, and I've felt so invested," Grande explained.

In the singing reality show, each judge acquires a team of contestants and coaches them throughout the show. They are given complete creative freedom to bring out the best in each contestant. In season 21, the title was won by Clarkson’s team by the sibling trio of Girl Named Tom.

When asked about her dynamic with the Because Of You singer, Grande had nothing but praise for her former co-judge, calling her "the best in the world" and "f---ing incredible." The current season of The Voice has Michael Bublé, Gwen Stefani, Reba McEntire, and Snoop Dogg as panelists.

So far in the competition, they have assembled their teams and are set to against each other in the Knockouts round. After this round, the best five contestants of each team will go ahead in the Playoffs. As for the Side to Side singer, she is busy promoting her upcoming and highly anticipated musical film Wicked opposite Cynthia Erivo. The film is set to hit the theaters on November 22.