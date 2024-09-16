‘I Think It’s Fantastic’: Suits Star Gina Torres Showers Best Wishes On Show’s New LA-Based Spinoff Series

Gina Torres hopes for Suits: LA spin-off series to have a long and successful run just like the original series. When the actress arrived at the 2024 Emmy Awards red carpet on Sunday, she shared her thoughts on the new spin-off set in Los Angeles. “It’s L.A., I think it’s fantastic,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “I hope they have a successful and as long a run as we did,” she added.

The Pearson actress recalled her time on the hit television series and said, “It was incredible to be a part of that show.” But she’s grateful that the flagship has found “another pair of legs” with the spin-off series. “There are just great actors, great stories, great storylines, as everybody knows, so yeah, it’s just great,” she added.

The original Suits which had a successful run from 2011 to 2019 also starred Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, Rick Hoffman, Meghan Markle, and Sarah Rafferty. Arrow star Stephen Amell is set to lead the LA-based spin-off series as Ted, a former federal prosecutor from New York. He reinvents himself by building a law firm that specializes on criminal and entertainment cases with the help of an old friend Stuart Lane. The duo represents some of the most powerful figures of Los Angeles.

The Peacock network show gained a massive following since its premiere on streaming platform Netflix. The show broke viewing records throughout 2023 and topped Nielsen's streaming charts for months. The spin-off series was announced amid rumors of the original show’s resurgence. The cast reunited for a panel discussion at the ATX Television Festival in June, where Patrick Adams who played Michael Ross teased a potential spin-off movie with the OG gang.

"Obviously there's the Suits: LA show that is being made, that is the focus of Aaron, I think he would agree," the actor told EW. “But it's definitely something he's interested in doing, trying to get the band back together,” he added. Although it’s going to depend on a “million” things, there’s definitely the possibility.