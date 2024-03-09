‘I Was Madly In Love’: Rita Moreno Recalls How Marlon Brando Persuaded Her To Receive Therapy

Rita Moreno still remembers being “sent into psychotherapy” years after she was bullied as a child because of her Latina origin. She was at the DotdashMeredith offices in New York City on Wednesday as the 92-year-old spoke to People during a fireside conversation. “It took me a long time and therapy to get to like myself,” stated Moreno. “When you get traumatized that early in your life, it takes a long time to get rid of the notion that you’re bad,” Rita shared.

Marlon Brando Suggested Therapy To Rita

Moreno also disclosed that the person who “recommended” her therapy sessions was her then-boyfriend, Marlon Brando, with whom she had a turbulent 8-year romance after they met on the set of the Napoleon biopic Désirée when she was 22. “Here’s this crazy man telling this crazy woman that she needs therapy,” laughed Moreno adding, “I adored him — I was madly in love with him.”

Moreno further claimed that Leonard Gordon, her late husband of 45 years until his passing in 2010, was the love of her life and that Brando was “the lust of her life.” “With Brando, we had a rapport,” Moreno remarked also saying, That was the main point of our connection, yes. He was incredible, and it was essentially really sexual. And I was, too!”

Before leaving the medical industry to take on the role of manager for his wife, Leonard Gordon worked as an internist and cardiologist. They shared one child, Fernanda Luisa Gordon. Before her appearance on the panel on Wednesday, Moreno told PEOPLE that she “probably” would have eventually split from her late husband, who was “very controlling.” Since Gordon’s passing, she has not remarried.

Rita claims her husband was a great grandfather

"The situation became tense. And I definitely would have left if it weren’t for my daughter,” the West Side Story star remarked. “Because I had no plans to have a life with anybody else,” she continued and shared that she wasn’t sure if divorce was an option.

In addition, Moreno noted that most couples make a “deal” that is “never spoken” and that marriage can be “very hard.” It was, “You’ll be the daddy and take care of me,” in my instance. And I’ll make you incredibly happy as your little girl.” The actress also told PEOPLE, “There came a time when I didn’t want that anymore.” “And that’s when problems in the marriage arose.” Moreno shared her insights from their time together as well, despite calling her late husband “a wonderful grandfather” and someone with “a fabulous sense of humor.”

“This marriage taught me something about relationships that I didn’t like, which is that being with someone forever isn’t always a wonderful thing,” Moreno remarked adding, “It is sometimes. But it’s not most of the time. I did learn that, and it was a profound lesson.”