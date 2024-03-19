Will Aaron Pierre Be A Part Of MCU’s Blade Reboot? Actor Reveals

A former Marvel Studios’ Blade revival cast member, Aaron Pierre, has officially announced his departure from the impending MCU Phase 6 film. In 2019, Kevin Feige of Marvel Studios officially confirmed the project’s development after years of rumors about a Blade remake. He also revealed that renowned actor Mahershala Ali will play the eponymous character, despite his role as Cottonmouth in Marvel Television’s Luke Cage.

Aaron Pierre announces his departure from MCU

Actor Aaron Pierre stated that he was no longer working on Blade during a Variety interview at the 55th NAACP Image Awards, despite the project’s development now appearing to be moving forward. Pierre, who became well-known for his parts in M. Night Shyamalan’s Old, The Underground Railroad, and DC’s Krypton, was given an unidentified role in Blade in February 2022. Although there are still some outstanding additions to Blade’s impending cast, Pierre stated that “as the project evolved, [he’s] no longer part of that,” implying that his character was eliminated during one of Blade’s numerous rewrites. “Early on, there were conversations. As the project evolved, I’m no longer part of that.”.

The first confirmed cast member for Marvel Studios’ Blade revival is Mahershala Ali, who will replace Wesley Snipes as a new live-action Eric Brooks, better known as Blade, the vampire hunter. In addition to his prior role as the antagonist of Luke Cage season 1, Mahershala Ali voiced Uncle Aaron in Sony’s Spider-Verse, where he received widespread praise and two Academy Awards for his supporting performances in Moonlight and Green Book.

Mahershala Ali, who has thankfully maintained his composure and optimism throughout Blade’s production, recently emphasized that he’s “really encouraged” in an interview with Entertainment Weekly published in December 2023. “We’re working on it. That’s the best I could tell you. I’m really encouraged by the direction of the project. I think we’ll be back at it relatively soon.”

Will Mahershala Ali join MCU’s Balde revival?

After English-American actor Delroy Lindo, who frequently worked with filmmaker Spike Lee, and Mahershala Ali, who was cast in November 2021, Aaron Pierre was the third actor in Blade in 2022. Milan Ray, star of Charm City Kings and The Wonder Years is said to have joined Blade’s cast in June 2022. However, Marvel Studios has not yet confirmed her inclusion. The confirmation that horror star Mia Goth will be joining Blade in April 2023 sheds light on the possible direction Blade may go. Further details about Blade’s cast may soon come to light as production progresses. Mia’s performances in the horror films X, Pearl, and Infinity Pool have been well-received. The actor is in negotiations to play the lead role in Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein and is presently filming the X series’ final installment, MaXXXine.

When Blade debuted in Tomb of Dracula No. 10 in 1973, he quickly gained cult popularity. The upcoming superhero movie Blade is based on the same-named superhero from Marvel Comics. It is the second part of Phase Six and the thirty-eighth movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it is a relaunch of the Blade series. November 7, 2025, is the scheduled release date of the movie.

