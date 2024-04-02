iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024: Tate McRae Performs Electrifying Medley Of Greedy And Exes

The 20-year-old singer/songwriter and performer Tate McRae entranced the audience with her performance at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards. She again proved that not only is she a great vocal artist, but also a phenomenal dancer and performer.

Tate McRae’s performance was loved by everyone

Wearing a gorgeous bright orange outfit, McRae took to the stage at the iHeartRadio music awards to perform her hit song Greedy which recently surpassed one billion streams on Spotify. During this performance, she was joined by two dancers who wore outfits of the same color. After that, she transitioned into a remix version of her single Exes and was joined by more dancers for the high-energy performance.

The medley of these two songs was loved by everyone present at the award show that took place on 1st April, Monday. The other performers that graced the stage during the award ceremony hosted by Ludacris were Green Day, Justin Timberlake, TLC, Jolly Roll, and Lainey Wilson.

McRae has had a successful career in music

Tate McRae first caught the eye of people when she became the first Canadian finalist on the American show So You Think You Can Dance at the age of 13. Since then, she released her viral hit song One Day in 2017 and was signed by RCA Records in 2019. Her first EP, All The Things I Never Said came out in 2020 followed by her single, You Broke Me First, which became an immediate hit. You Broke Me First and received the no. 8 position at the Canadian Hot 100 and no. 16 at the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

Advertisement

In 2021, McRae released her second EP, Too Young To Be Sad, which became the most streamed EP by a female artist of 2021 on Spotify. Her debut album I Used To Think I Could Fly came out in 2022 and was critically acclaimed. But her song Greedy, which came out in 2023 was her most successful venture yet and peaked at no. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The album that Greedy was a part of, called Think Later released in December of last year and received worldwide praise.

Not only was she a performer at the iHeartRadio Music awards but she was also nominated in two categories that are still pending results.

ALSO READ: iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024: Tate McRae Talks About Success Of Greedy, Potential Collaboration With Kid Laroi