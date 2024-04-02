iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024: Ludacris Says 'Hosting This Show Is A Full-Circle Moment' During Opening Monologue

Ludacris took to the iHeartRadio Music Awards stage on Monday, April 1, to host the 12th edition of the award show, and may we say, he completely and effortlessly owned it.

Though it was the rapper and actor’s first time hosting the iHeartRadio Music Awards, he is no stranger to the stage. The singer boasts the experience of hosting the Billboard Music Award from 2016 and 2017, which provided him with the much-needed fair for tonight's gig at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

About having the honor to emcee the awards night that saw Beyoncé and Cher being conferred with the iHeartRadio Innovator Award and the iHeartRadio Icon Award respectively, Ludacris said it was a “full circle” moment for him.

Ludacris described his appearance at the iHeartRadio Music Awards as a “full circle moment” as he got his start on the radio.

“Some of you may know me as Ludacris the rapper, some of you may know me as Ted from the Fast and Furious franchise, some of you may know me as the guy on the song with Justin Bieber. But what you guys might not know is, I got my start on the radio in Atlanta, Georgia. So hosting this show is a full circle moment for me,” Ludacris said, before adding, “So I’m just trying to make my mama proud.”

The rapper, 46, also made the crowd say hi to his mama.

Elsewhere, when the Act a Fool singer spoke to Billboard before the event on Monday, he dished out about the preparation that goes in to be able to cater to such a vast and diverse audience, like the iHeartRadio fans. What preparations, you ask? Well, Ludacris says, “It's always praying beforehand and thanking the man above for allowing me to do things that I love and actually make a living of it. That's pretty much the preparation.”

Regarding Ludacris' other affairs at the iHeartRadio Music Award tonight, the Grammy Award-winning singer did not only take the stage as a host but also as a performer.

Ludacris dominated the iHeartRadio Music Award stage with his array of classics

On Monday night, the Atlanta native kicked things off by bringing out T-Pain to perform their collaboration All I Do Is Win. He then continued the show with Yeah! And closed out with his classic hit, Move B*itch.

Ludacris was one of the several performers at the award show. He shared the stage with Justin Timberlake, Green Day, TLC, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Tate McRae, and more.

His latest set came months after he appeared at the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show with Usher.

It also came amid the rapper preparing to drop his next album.