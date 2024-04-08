I'm A Romantic': Lisa Ann Walter Opens Up About Past Marriages And Reveals If She Still Open To Find Love

Lisa Ann Walter speaks about dating in her 60s. The star says she’s a romantic and reveals what her dealbreaker in a relationship is.

By Vaishnavi Shetye
Published on Apr 07, 2024  |  08:34 PM IST |  410
Lisa Ann Walter Opens Up About Past Marriages And Reveals If She Still Open To Find Love
Lisa Ann Walter (PC: Instagram)

Lisa Ann Walter recently opened up about her romantic life. The Abbott Elementary actress spoke about the “challenges” of finding a long-lasting relationship at 62. She reflected on her past marriages and revealed what her deal breaker in a relationship is. 

Lisa Ann Walter opens up about romantic life

Lisa Ann Walter, 62 spoke about the struggles of finding love. The star got into an in-depth conversation with People discussing her love life in a recent interview. Lisa revealed how it has been a “challenge” to find a long-lasting relationship. She added, “I don't know where he is going to come from. One of the things that changes I think as you get older is your concept that you can arrange what your life looks like. You let go of that fantasy.”

The actress revealed how her first husband Sam Braun coming out as bi-sexual was a deal breaker for her. Sam and Lisa who share two children Jordan and Delida got divorced in 1999. “The kids are different now, but that was sort of a deal breaker for me at that time,” the Parent Trap star explained. She revealed that the two are still “good friends.” She continued, “He stays with me two nights a week and we watch 90 Day Fiancé together.” 

Lisa Ann Walter talks about being cheated on 

Walter also spoke about getting cheated on in her second marriage. The actress called her second husband, with whom she shares her kids Spencer and Simon “not quite as nice” as her first husband.  “He cheated. It was not fun,” she said. The 62-year-old revealed how the infidelity “wrecked” her and “messed with her trust.” The actress continued, “I was quite depressed for a while. It takes a minute to bounce back from that and start eating carbs again. But I did.”

The Bruce Almighty actress also admitted how she was a true “romantic” and would be open to pursuing a relationship if the “right person” came along.

What Lisa Ann Walter wants in a relationship

Walter revealed exactly what she would want in a relationship. The actress explained that she prefers someone who is “smart enough” to understand her jokes, “challenges her” and likes to eat her food. “I don't care if he's retired, but he has to have his own passion, the thing that he does that he loves. Other than that, does he like to eat my food? We're good.” Lisa added that the person has to like dogs and get along with her 12-year-old dog, Baxter. 

FAQs

What is Lisa Ann Walter famous for?
Her role as Melissa in Abbott Elementary.
How old is Lisa Ann Walter ?
Lisa Ann Walter is 62-years-old.
Credits: People
