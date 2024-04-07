Ed Sheeran, Steve Aoki, And Don Omar Join Exciting Lineup Of Hard Rock’s Formula 1 Weekend; Deets Inside

Renowned music artists Ed Sheeran, Steve Aoki, and Don Omar are set to perform at Hard Rock Beach Club on Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix Weekend from May 3 to May 5 this year, as per the revelation by Hard Rock International.

Details about exciting lineup of singers for Hard Rock’s Formula 1 Weekend

The upcoming epic performance will begin on the weekend of May 3, this year. The music concert performance includes artists Ed Sheeran, Steve Aoki, and Don Omar together at the Club of Hard Rock International.

The concert will begin the weekend with International DJ and producer Steve Aoki on the trackside stage on Friday alongside Puerto Rican rapper Don Omar and American DJ Kaskade.

Following this, popular singer Ed Sheeran will rock the set on May 4, as seen in the Instagram post revealed by Hard Rock International and Formula 1.

Advertisement

In the music concert that will take place on Sunday, May 5, American DJs Kaskade and John Summit are scheduled to perform at the Hard Rock Beach Club.

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran is widely known for his songs Shape Of You, Perfect, and many more hits whereas DJ Steve Aoki is the highest-grossing electronic dance music artist in North America from tours since 2012, per Pollstar.

According to Billboard and Rolling Stone, Rapper Don Omar is reckoned as one Reggaeton legend. He is well known for his hits Say Yo, Dile, Angelito, and many more.

F1 President talks about Formula 1 and Hard Rock partnership

President of Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix 2024, Tyler Epp, stated, "We couldn't be happier to partner with Hard Rock and celebrate the 2024 Miami Grand Prix with these incredible performers at Hard Rock Beach Club.”

He added, "These world-class entertainers will set the mood for a vibrant party atmosphere throughout the weekend, which only further highlights the best of Miami's culture, entertainment, food and music scene.”

Epp continued, “We're excited to welcome fans – both those returning and those attending for the first time – to enjoy what is sure to be an unforgettable festival of live music and world-class racing."

To sum up, music fans can’t wait to watch the exciting and thrilling concert lineup at the Hard Rock International that commences from May weekend this year. The future of scintillating performances will evoke the eagerness of the audience at its best.

ALSO READ: Who are Ed Sheeran's Family? Everything to Know About His Parents, Wife, And Children

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Shakira Takes Over Times Square To Perform For 40,000 Fans In Free Pop-Up Concert Amid Release Of New Album; Deets Inside