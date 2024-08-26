'I'm Done': Quentin Tarantino Says He Doesn't Want To Watch Toy Story 4 Because Of THIS Reason

Acclaimed filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has his own reason to not watch the fourth installment of the Toy Story. The director candidly stated, with examples why he has no desire to watch the fourth part of the aforementioned film.

According to Deadline, the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood director conversed with Bill Maher on his Club Random podcast. During this, Tarantino expressed the hardships of closing a trilogy in a way that is satisfying for the viewers.

He stated that he does not watch all the animated films but he is a “big fan” of the Toy Story trilogy. According to Tarantino, the only trilogy that completely worked was Clint Eastwood's starrer, A Fistful of Dollars, For A Few Dollars More and The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly.

The Academy Award-winning director stated that the reason behind the success of the above-mentioned films truly was because it has a “one director vision” through all three movies. The trilogy has been directed by Sergio Leone.

He said that it did what no other trilogy has been able to achieve. The filmmaker continued, “The first movie is terrific, but the second movie is so great and takes the whole idea to such a bigger canvas that it obliterates the first one.”

Tarantino continued, “And then the third one does the same thing to the second one, and that’s kind of what never happens. You’ll see this big jump from the first to the second and they don’t really land the third one.”

Advertisement

He mentioned that the Mad Max installments have not been able to do so. He went on to name Toy Story as well and the reason why he does not desire to watch more installments of the same.

Tarantino said that when it comes to Toy Story, the third installment is “just magnificent.” He added that it was one of the best films he had ever watched. Tarantino expressed that if one has seen the other two, it is “just devastating.”

He mentioned that they later released the fourth part and he had no desire to watch it. Kill Bill director said, “You literally ended the story as perfect as you could, so no, I don’t care if it’s good. I’m done.”

If you are unaware, Toy Story 4 was released in 2019. The 5th installment is currently being worked on. Bob Iger, Disney's CEO confirmed the news during this year's D23 Expo that Andrew Stanton would return to helm the movie. The release date for the movie is slated for June 19, 2026, per the publication.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘You Will Be Deeply Missed’: Leonardo DiCaprio Remembers Titanic Producer Jon Landau In Heartfelt Statement; Extends Condolences To His Family