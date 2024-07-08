‘You Will Be Deeply Missed’: Leonardo DiCaprio Remembers Titanic Producer Jon Landau In Heartfelt Statement; Extends Condolences To His Family

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Leonardo DiCaprio remembered Titanic producer, Jon Landau as he passed away at the age of 63. The producer died on Friday (July 5). As per Deadline, the Inception actor shared a statement talking about Landau. Read ahead to know how DiCaprio remembered him.

Leonardo DiCaprio remembers Jon Landau

According to the publication, the Wolf of The Wall Street actor shared that Jon was a "kind, wise, and empathetic soul." He wanted to only have a positive influence on everyone and everything approached.

The legendary actor added, “My condolences are with his entire family. Rest in peace; you will be deeply missed.” It wasn't just DiCaprio, but also his Titanic co-actor, Kate Winslet who remembered the late producer.

As per the outlet, The Reader actress referred to him as the kind and the best person. She said that Landau was a man who was highly compassionate and exceptionally supported and nurtured a crew of, “phenomenal creative people.”

She said that Landau’s strength in his life was knowing the importance of family at his professional front and home.

Winslet added, “He was always full of smiles and gratitude. I can’t believe I am writing this, can’t believe he is gone.”

More on Jon Landau

The Academy Award-winning producer had a rich filmography enriched with creative and unconventional projects that he took up fearlessly.

Landau’s parents were also producers, Edie and Ely A. Landau. It appears he successfully followed their legacies.

Landau has produced films including Titanic, Avatar, Honey, I Shrunk The Kids and Dick Tracey. While being at Fox for five years as an executive producer, he oversaw the production of multiple projects including Die Hard 2, Mrs. Doubtfire, The Last Of The Mohicans, and True Lies.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, a Disney spokesperson revealed that Landau died in Los Angeles after battling cancer for 16 months on July 5, 2024.

