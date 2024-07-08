Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds Reveals Why He Left Mormonism: 'Saw A Lot of the Harm...'

After stepping away from his family's religious beliefs years ago, Imagine Dragons' lead singer and frontman Dan Reynolds reflected on his complex relationship with Mormonism faith. He also shared the reasons why he distanced himself from his family's active participation in the church.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Reynolds, who left practicing Mormonism, shared that he grew up in a conservative Mormon household, attended Brigham Young University, and completed a two-year Mormon mission in Omaha, Nebraska.

However, something shifted in his 20s, and now, at 36, after achieving significant success in life, he reflected on why he moved away from that part of his faith. He added, "[I] saw a lot of the harm that came from it for me personally, but it also seemed to work incredibly well for my family, and they’re all healthy, happy individuals."

Dan Reynolds on his decision to quit practicing Mormonism unlike his family

"There are parts of the Mormon religion that I feel are harmful, especially to our gay youth," said Reynolds, who founded the LOVELOUD Foundation in 2017 to support LGBTQ+ youth. Reynolds expressed that, although he sometimes feels distant from his family, he still loves and values their bond.

"There’s no animosity there. I’m on a different path. I have to love myself enough to follow my truth," he added. Growing up as the seventh of nine children in a conservative Mormon household to parents Ronald and Christene.

Reynolds admitted he struggled with his faith, feeling pressured to follow a path he didn’t choose. He also confessed that he spent much of his 20s and early 30s feeling angry about it, but is now in a better place and no longer holds any kind of resentment towards a particular path of faith, the church, or his family.

Dan Reynolds on letting his kids choose their own spiritual path

Reynolds, who co-parents four kids with ex-wife Aja Volkman (daughters Arrow, 11, Gia and Coco, 7, and son Valentine, 4), has chosen not to raise his children in the church. Talking about inculcating faith and religious beliefs in his children, Dan said that it is his 'greatest goal' to not 'manipulate' his kids.

He went on to say that he doesn't want to 'dictate their spiritual paths.'

The popular musician further emphasized that while he guides his children through their thoughts and educates them, he prioritizes their freedom and agency to make their own choices regarding their paths of faith and spirituality.

On the work front, Reynolds is currently gearing up for the July 30 kickoff of Imagine Dragons’ Loom World Tour, marking the band’s largest North American headlining tour to date since their inception in 2008.

