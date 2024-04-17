'Incredibly Fortunate': Dead Boy Detectives Star Ruth Connell Talks About Working And Embracing Motherhood At 44

Ruth Connell has been used to things not going according to her plan in her life. Whether that’s on the professional front or the personal front. But, the Dead Boy Detectives actor has taken all the challenges head-on, whether it’s a late breakout role or embracing motherhood at the age of 44.

Ruth Connell on embracing motherhood late

But as they say, good things take time. For Ruth Connell, welcoming her daughter Margaret at the age of 44 turned out to be a blessing, despite it not being according to her plan.

But as they say, good things take time. For Ruth Connell, welcoming her daughter Margaret at the age of 44 turned out to be a blessing, despite it not being according to her plan.

"Nothing in my life has ever happened at a time I thought it would," Connell told PEOPLE in a recent interview. She continued, “It's interesting to me that both this show and Margaret both took about five years to gestate and come through."

The actress is happy to be celebrating both these personal and professional achievements at the same time that she even broke one of her strictest parenting rules in the excitement for her upcoming show.

"Rob and I already decided that Margaret is not getting a phone until she's a teenager. However, the trailer for Dead Boy Detectives got released last week and I couldn't help it … I try not to look at my phone whilst I’m with her but I watched the trailer, and she was mesmerized," Connell said in her interview, adding, "It's the first thing she ever really watched."

Ruth Connell on her new role in Dead Boy Detectives

Connell first gained prominence in the role of Rowena in the CW series Supernatural. The show gained a cult fan following as it went on from season to season. She even met her current partner and the father of her daughter on the show, fellow actor Rob Benedict.

Now, the actress is ready to take on another challenging role. This time in the Dead Boys Detectives series, a franchise that already boasts of a cult following.

"To be in the DC world and also in the Neil Gaiman world is delicious to me, personally," Ruth told the magazine.

Even though it has taken her some time to reach here, Ruth Connell is incredibly happy with the direction of her personal and professional life.

