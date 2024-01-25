James Gunn's One Step Closer To Finding DCU's Supergirl; House Of Dragon Actress Milly Alcock And Disney Star Meg Donnelly Screen Test

James Gunn's search for Supergirl in the DCU is one step closer to completion. According to several sources, screen tests for the role took place on 23 January, with the field now narrowed to two actresses.

Milly Alcock, best known for her work on HBO’s Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, and Meg Donnelly, who starred in Disney Channel’s hit musical franchise Zombies and who voices the character in recent and current DC animated movies, both tested in Atlanta, per sources. DC Studios bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran were present.

Milly Allock and Meg Donnelly screen-tested for Supergirl

James Gunn and Peter Safran are collaborating on DC Studios' slate, hiring Warner Bros. Discovery in late 2022 to reshape Warners' DC Comics-focused movies. Supergirl is a key part of their plans. Supergirl, who would headline her movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow after being introduced in Gunn’s own Superman movie, Superman: Legacy, is a key component of that plan.

Milly Alcock, known for her role as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in HBO's Game of Thrones, and Meg Donnelly, who voiced the character in Disney's Zombies, both tested in Atlanta, with DC Studios bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran present. The search for Supergirl has been an ongoing process. Other actors who had been in the mix earlier were Cailee Spaeny, the star of Priscilla, and Emilia Jones, the star of CODA.

The feature which is still in development, is linked to Tom King's 2021 and 2022 comic book mini-series, which aimed to redefine Supergirl as a more diverse character than just a girl version of Superman.

“Superman is a guy sent to Earth and raised by loving parents, where Supergirl in this story, she is a character raised on a chunk of Krypton,” Gunn explained in a video released on social media when the slate was revealed in January 2023. “She watched everybody around her perish in some terrible way, so she’s a much more jaded character.”

Ana Nogueira will be writing the script. The project does not currently have a director. In the comics, Supergirl who is also known as Kara Zor-El is the cousin to Superman, who in Legacy will be played by David Corenswet. Sasha Calle played the character in last summer’s The Flash, but Gunn and co. are going in a different direction.

Sasha Calle won't reprise her role as Supergirl

Sasha Calle, who was previously expected to reprise her Supergirl role from The Flash, has not been confirmed due to DC Studios' lack of interest in bringing back other pre-existing DC stars, according to DC Studios leaders. Currently, Superman: Legacy is planned for a July 11, 2025 release date, with the film having remained on track for that date amid writing and acting strikes last year.

James Gunn's DCEU reboot, set to begin with Superman: Legacy in 2025, is expected to meet expectations after a run of underperforming films. The film follows The Authority, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and Swamp Thing, with only Superman: Legacy having a release window.

