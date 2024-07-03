Industry Season 3: Trailer Reveals Kit Harington And Sarah Goldberg Joining the Cast

Industry Season 3 dropped the first official trailer only days after HBO announced the new season’s premiere date set for next month. New cast additions Kit Harrington and Sarah Goldberg appear in the trailer adding to the fans’ anticipation of what the upcoming season may bring.

Industry Season 3 reveals star-studded cast additions

Fans finally got a glimpse into the highly awaited Industry Season 3 after HBO uncovered the finance drama’s first trailer on Tuesday, July 2. The first scene reveals Game of Thrones star Kit Harrington as Sir Henry Muck, the leader of the green tech energy organization called Lumi.

Further in the trailer, another new cast addition, Sarah Goldberg also appears as FutureDawn portfolio manager Petra Koenig, per TV Insider. Other new cast members include Miriam Petche as Sweetpea Golightly, Roger Barclay as Otto Mostyn, Andrew Havill as Lord Norton, Fiona Button as Denise Oldroyd, and Fady Elsayed as Ali Mansour.

Harper Stern, Yasmin Yazdani, Robert Spearing, and Eric return to reprise their roles as Myha’la, Marisa Abela, Harry Lawtey, and Ken Leung respectively in Season 3. Connor MacNeill, Sagar Radia, Indy Lewis, Adam Levy, Sarah Parish, and Trevor White are also set to appear.

Earlier, HBO released a couple of first-look photos for the new season and declared the official premiere date on Sunday, 11 August, set to air on the primetime timeslot.

What is the Industry series about?

Industry follows fresh finance graduates as they step out into the real-world scenario of the high-pressure finance industry and go job hunting in a deprived market. The timeline is set during a recession period following the 2008 financial crisis in London.

The HBO drama is essentially an insider’s peep into the gory realities of the finance world, with a special focus on the International bank Pierpoint & Co’s London office.

Apart from the mundane graphs and numbers, the narrative contains steamy plots between characters and the drug-laden culture of bank Pierport.

Season 3 will see the London office navigate through their big bet on ethical investing against the IPO of Henry Muck’s green-focused company, Lumi. Myha’la is eager to get back to the finance sector after leaving her former job and boss, Eric, and finds a partner in Petra Koenig, per the official logline for Season 3. The storyline’s over-arching plot explores the functionality of the finance, media, and government sectors.

Mickey Down and Konrad Kay wrote, created and executive produced the critically acclaimed drama series. Bad Wolf Production produces the series for HBO. Down, Kay, Isabella Eklof, and Zoe Wittock direct the show. Jane Tranter and Kate Crowther executive produce alongside Rebeca Ferguson for BBC and Bad Wolf’s Ryan Rasmussen, per Deadline.

The last Industry episode aired in September 2022 where viewers saw Harper, Yasmin, and Robert put to an ultimate test filled with sacrifices for bank Pierpoint in Season 2.

Nearly two years since fans have been waiting for Season 3, which is set to air on August 11, 2024, on HBO and MAX at 9 p.m. ET. New episodes will debut weekly.

