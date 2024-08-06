Kit Harington Celebrates Daughter's First Steps: 'Couldn’t Be More Blessed'

Popular face of Hollywood, Kit Harington, is on cloud nine as he has a lot to celebrate. While promoting the upcoming third season of HBO's Industry, the actor shared that his little toddler has taken her first steps.

“My little girl just took her first steps the other day. I’m doing a play in London, and I’m missing them a lot," he told Extra. "I have a boy and a girl now. I couldn’t be more blessed. They are the most beautiful children in every single way. They are just gorgeous."

The actor welcomed his child a year ago with his wife, Rose Leslie. A rep for Harington confirmed the news to PEOPLE in July 2023.

Harington and Leslie tied the knot in June 2018. While the two first shared the screen together on season two of Game of Thrones, Leslie previously told PEOPLE that they met long before they became castmates.

"Kit is a lovely and funny man, and a dear friend. We had known each other before we started working together on Game of Thrones. It was always such a privilege to be working opposite him and such a blessing that we get on in real life because it made our characters more believable," she told PEOPLE in June 2014.

Harington first shared the news about their growing family during a February 3 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, expressing his excitement for this new chapter.

He also humorously noted that their son is "about to get the shock of his life" with the arrival of his new sister. Although Harington has been careful to keep his eldest child out of the public eye, the Game of Thrones star has openly talked about some of his parenting concerns and the joys he felt while embracing fatherhood.

Meanwhile, Harington is all set to join the new season 3 of Industry as the CEO of a green tech energy company, Lumi.

