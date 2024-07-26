Fake Embezzlement, New Romance And Fresh Faces; Everything We Witness In New TRAILER For HBO's Industry Season 3

Season 3 of Industry brings even more excitement to the cutthroat world of finance, now with new cast members: Kit Harington and Sarah Goldberg.

HBO has recently released the official trailer for Industry Season 3, which will premiere on August 11 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and be available for streaming on Max. New episodes will be released weekly. Watch the trailer for Industry Season 3 below.

What will be the story of Industry Season 3?

The trailer hints at a possible romance between Yasmin (Marisa Abela) and Sir Henry Muck (Kit Harington), as well as fake embezzlement and other drama.

The official synopsis of Season 3 reads: “As Pierpoint looks to the future and takes a big bet on ethical investing, Yasmin (Marisa Abela), Robert (Harry Lawtey), and Eric (Ken Leung) find themselves front and center in the splashy IPO of Lumi, a green tech energy company led by Sir Henry Muck (Kit Harington), in a story that runs all the way to the very top of finance, media, and government."

It further read, "Since leaving Pierpoint, Harper (Myha’la) is eager to get back into the addictive thrill of finance and finds an unlikely partner in FutureDawn portfolio manager Petra Koenig (Sarah Goldberg).”

Who will star in Industry Season 3?

Season 3 is created by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, with Isabella Eklöf and Zoé Wittock directing. Conor MacNeill, Sagar Radia, Indy Lewis, Adam Levy, Sarah Parish, Trevor White, Elena Saurel, and Irfan Shamji will also be part of the series. New faces this season include Miriam Petche, Andrew Havill, Roger Barclay, Fady Elsayed, and Fiona Button.

The season premiered at the 2024 ATX TV Festival, where creators Kay and Down described it as “super intense.” They hinted that the new episodes show the characters heading towards “self-destruction” but also suggested there might be some moments of redemption, per IndieWire.

Industry, which started in 2020, has been likened to a British version of Margin Call, mixed with financial dramas like Wall Street and The Wolf of Wall Street.

