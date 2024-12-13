Influencer Nara Smith Responds To Critics For Trolling Her Haircut; DEETS

Influencers are mostly subject to trolling and the reason for that can be anything. Nara Smith is not a stranger to that. She was recently called out by the netizens for the way her bob hairstyle looked. But in her classic fashion, she responded to her haters with a new hair growth recipe from scratch.

She gave the ingredient list and recipes to her and her followers in the voice-over she is known for. The influencer shared the video on TikTok on December 11 and said that two weeks ago she got a haircut that was definitely “too short,” saying that her bangs were a lot shorter than she wanted them and the back of her head was something she did not even desire to talk about, per People magazine.

Nara further told her followers, “So in order to fix it, I need to make my hair grow as quickly as I can.” In the video tutorial, she included rosemary water and other ingredients that help with hair growth. She included rosemary in both water spray and hair oil. In her rosemary oil, she also added vitamin E, argan, jojoba, peppermint oil, and sweet almonds.

She shared her latest video after the video she posted on December 6. In that clip, she documented herself getting ready to appear on live TV and incorporated everything she did that entire day, even the moment when she went on stage. Despite all that, netizens commented on the way her bob looked.

As per People, at the start of the video, the influencer said, “I know I said I would chop my hair off for fashion, but I slightly regretted that decision when I saw just how short my bangs were this morning,” adding, “So if you see me wearing a hat more than usual, that's why."

