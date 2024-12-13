Taylor Swift can anticipate a meaningful gift from Travis Kelce’s dad, Ed Kelce, as the Kelce family patriarch revealed on a recent podcast that he has prepared something heartfelt for her 35th birthday on December 13.

On the December 12 episode of the Baskin and Phelps podcast, Ed Kelce shared his strategy for selecting gifts for the pop titan, who has been dating his youngest son for over a year. “Buying Taylor a present is like trying to buy Jason or Travis a present,” Ed explained. “There’s nothing they want that they don’t already have.”

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift Gifts Eras Tour Performers and Crew $197M in Bonuses

Papa Kelce said he is not looking to buy something ultra-expensive for the Shake It Off singer, as it would hold little to no meaning for her, who recently sold $2 billion worth of tickets while performing 149 shows during her nearly two-year-long Eras Tour. “The amount of money is meaningless. You’re not going to crush Taylor Swift with a gift that costs, you know, $100,000.”

Ed went on to say that he wanted to “get something that tweaks the strings of her heart that you spend 10 bucks on. Then she’ll just be all gooey.”

As mentioned above, Swift had a gratifying 34th year with her career-spanning 152-stop Eras Tour. The 14-time Grammy winner concluded her record-breaking tour with a final show in Vancouver, Canada, on Sunday, December 8, during which fans sang the star's Happy Birthday in advance.

Last year, Swift celebrated her birthday with a party in New York City sans her athlete boyfriend, who had a mandatory football practice to attend in Kansas City with his team, the Chiefs. Swift’s party, however, was made special by her group of closest friends, including Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively, Jack Antonoff, Sabrina Carpenter, Gracie Abrams, Este Haim, Alana Haim, Zoë Kravitz, and Antoni Porowski.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift Wraps Up Eras Tour: 10 Highlights From The Singer's Biggest Tour Yet