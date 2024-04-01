Louis faces haunting memories from his past in the new trailer for Season 2 of Interview with the Vampire. Premiering on May 12, the upcoming season will delve into Louis' relationship with Armand, while also shining a spotlight on the character of Daniel Molloy.

Interview with the Vampire Season 2 trailer reveals past and new relationship

In the trailer, Louis, played by Jacob Anderson, grapples with conflicting emotions as he confronts his own truth. Alongside his immortal lover Armand, portrayed by Assad Zaman, Louis is tormented by memories resurfacing from his past. Meanwhile, journalist Daniel Molloy, played by Eric Bogosian, begins to realize the extent of Armand's influence, stirring up questions about his own involvement with Louis.

The shadow of Louis' supposed murder of his maker and lover, Lestat de Lioncourt, looms large, adding to the turmoil. However, the most poignant memories for Louis revolve around his complex relationship with Claudia, now portrayed by Delainey Hayles. Armand's plans for Claudia hint at a deeper plot unfolding.

AMC's official logline read;

“Picking up from the bloody events in New Orleans in 1940 when Louis and teen fledgling Claudia conspired to kill the Vampire Lestat de Lioncourt, Louis tells of his adventures in Europe, a quest to discover Old World Vampires and the Theatre Des Vampires in Paris, with Claudia. It is in Paris that Louis first meets the vampire Armand. Their courtship and love affair will prove to have devastating consequences both in the past and in the future, and Molloy will probe to get to the truths buried within the memories.”

Interview with the Vampire Season 2 cast

New additions to the cast include Ben Daniels as Santiago, Roxane Duran as Madeleine, Luke Brandon Field as young Daniel, and Bally Gill as Rashid. As the series expands, it promises to unravel the mysteries surrounding Armand and his connections to the other characters.

Interview with the Vampire has been a hit for AMC, part of their Immortal Universe franchise adapting Anne Rice's works. Alongside The Vampire Chronicles, AMC has also adapted the Mayfair Witches series.

Season 1 of Interview with the Vampire is currently available on AMC+ in the U.S., with Season 2 set to premiere on May 12 on both AMC and AMC+. Get ready for another thrilling dive into the world of vampires with the latest trailer for Season 2!

