Interview With the Vampire Season 2: Sam Reid Hints A Big Change In The Sequel; Says 'There's a really f-cking cool twist'

The second season of Interview With the Vampire arrives in just under a month, and according to series star Sam Reid, fans of the AMC series are in for a twist — one that isn't in Anne Rice's books, per Comic Book.

Reid discussed a surprising turn of events in the series, with showrunner Rolin Jones hinting at even more exciting developments to come in Season 2 compared to Season 1.

Furthermore, this article also talked about the gist of the horror show and its premiere on AMC.

Sam Reid hints at big twist in Interview With the Vampire Season 2

During an interview with SFX magazine (via Gamesradar), Reid expressed that the most challenging aspect to capture on film in Season 2 is an unforeseen plot twist that even he found difficult to handle. However, he believes that this twist can be rationalized when considering the subsequent events in Rice's Interview With the Vampire book series.

"There's a really f***ing cool twist in this season that is not in the books that I struggled with because I was like, 'This is different, and I'm not sure,'" Reid said. "But actually, you can justify it because when you look at the books and look at the way that they come out, and what happens in subsequent books after season one, there is a level of an unreliable element. You don't always have to know the truth, because Anne Rice never really tells you the truth. She likes to change it up a bit."

For those who don't know about Sam Reid, he is a popular actor who has starred in films and television shows: Belle (2013), The Riot Club (2014), The Astronaut Wives Club (2015), and The Hunting (2019).

Rolin Jones, show creator talks about Interview With the Vampire Season 2

The creator of the show discussed Interview With the Vampire, hinting at the arrival of grander elements in Season 2, surpassing what fans witnessed in Season 1.

"We've tried to figure out how we can be as 'honorable' and also aggressive, like we were in Season 1, with something that isn't plot-driven," Jones said. "We clearly went bigger, which can be a pitfall for folks. But I think we worked really, really hard and were very critical on ourselves to make sure that we didn't lose any emotional depth."

He continued, "So, the people that are expecting Season 1, you're going to be sorely disappointed in a great way. We got bigger. We got rawer. Hearts are fatter. And the consequences are way more brutal. They're just bigger. It's all rigged to crack open your heart, and then we pick it up and we throw it against the wall about three more times. That's the deal."

Meanwhile, the new season will see the addition of some new actors, with Breaking Bad actor David Costabile guest-starring as Leonard, described as a seasoned television personality who has a run-in with Daniel Molloy, Roxane Duran as Madeline, and Bally Gill as "Real Rashid" and Ben Daniels as Santiago.

Here’s what we know about Interview With the Vampire Season 2

AMC has announced that the second season of Interview With the Vampire will continue the story.

Set in 2022, the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (Anderson) shares his life experiences with journalist Daniel Molloy (Bogosian). The season will delve into Louis' adventures in Europe, his search for Old World Vampires, and his encounters at the Theatre Des Vampires in Paris alongside Claudia (Hayles). In Paris, Louis meets the Vampire Armand (Zaman), leading to a courtship with devastating consequences. Molloy will uncover buried truths within Louis' memories throughout the season.

