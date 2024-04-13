One Piece Live-Action Season 2: New Staff Joins Series; All Major Changes So Far

After raking massive numbers on OTT, the Netflix live-action series One Piece is all set to come back with a second season. As fans eagerly wait for season two, the series has seen a major change in its showrunners. Steven Maeda has been removed from his role and Joseph E Tracz (Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Dash & Lily) is now the new showrunner along with Matt Owens for the upcoming season.

Headlined by Maeda and Owens and produced by Kaji Productions and Shueisha, the Pirate Saga franchise is an adaptation of the popular manga series of the same name by Eiichiro Oda, who also serves as the series creative consultant. Premiered in 1999, the original show, adapted from Oda’s original manga published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump publication in 1997 which is still ongoing in its Final Saga, spans over 25 years and is still ongoing with 1100 episodes.

One Piece chronicles the exploits of the Straw Hat Pirates on their hunt for the legendary prestige treasure, "One Piece," that may make their captain, Monkey D. Luffy (portrayed by Iñaki Godoy), the next "King of the Pirates."

As per the official website of the Writer’s Guild of America (WGA) Maeda’s name does not appear in the list of staff members for the second season of One Piece. Maeda’s name is listed only against the teleplay in the second season’s first episode– Romance Down along with Owens’s.

Know all about the major updates announced so far and what we know about the upcoming season.

What’s the release date of One Piece Season 2?

The show broke records by surpassing the first seasons of Stranger Things and Wednesday and ranked as the most-watched show across 84 countries on its first weekend. Following the success of its first season, the renewal of the second season was confirmed within merely 15 days of the first season’s premiere on August 31, 2023. However, you have to wait till 2025 for the return of the Straw Hat Pirates.

Talking about the second season, Taz Skylar, who plays Sanji, said in an interview with Digital Spy, "I love the way that they're adapting it. I love what they're doing with each one of our characters.”

“We all as a cast, as a team, as a crew, we are so excited to get back together, because the first time was such a great experience and we made so many great friends. And we love South Africa, so we all can't wait to go back there this year and hopefully knock it out of the park again,” he added.

Who’s reprising their roles in One Piece Season 2? Cast details

Fans are elated to know that all five main characters from Season 1 are set to reprise their roles in the upcoming season. Besides Skylar, Godoy will reprise his role as Luffy and so will Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, and Jacob Romero as Usopp.

Reportedly, Tony Tony Chopper, the doctor who joins the Straw Hat, is anticipated to be brought to life using special effects and Jamie Lee Curtis in the role of Dr. Kureha, an important character in the Drum Island Arc and the mother of Chopper. Other new cast members expected to join the team include Morgan Davies as Koby, Aidan Scott as Helmeppo, and Vincent Regan as Garp.

What story can be expected in One Piece Season 2?

From what we can gather from the Season 1 cliffhanger which gave a glimpse of the character Smoker, the second season will majorly revolve around him. Though only his back profile was visible, we nearly know he was the one using his cigar to burn a hole in Luffy's most wanted poster, based on the clue left by his white hair and distinctive two smokes held in one hand.

“That character in the end is a very important character moving into our next season... While Garp may have been the Marine who was testing Luffy, not every Marine is going to give him any leeway because of who his grandfather might be,” said Owen to Deadline earlier.

He further added, "And so we're going to see this very powerful, very driven marine as a major antagonist moving forward in the story. I love a tag that can give you a nice tease for people who might be new to adaptation, and for fans, for people who know, it’s like a rabid excitement.”

"They know who that is, they know what that means, they are excited to see him and to start to question how we're going to play this character and how we're going to unfold his role moving forward."

