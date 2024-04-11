Velma Season 2 Confirms Release Date on Max; All We Know So Far

The adult animated series Velma is soon returning to Max for its second season. Ahead of the return, Max has released a first look poster for the new season along with a logline, divulging plot details for where Season 2 will be going.

Season 2 will consist of ten epiosdes, and it's set to premiere on Thursday, April 25, exclusively on Max. The premiere date was just recently revealed amid uncertainty over the show's future on Max. A logline for the second season that's now been released teases a spookier mystery for Velma (Mindy Kaling) and her pals to solve in Season 2.

Velma Season 2 release date and more

The 10-episode second season of the animated series, Velma, which centered on the titular Scooby-Doo character will debut on April 25.

The official logline for the season states; “When an even spookier mystery grips Crystal Cove, Velma (Mindy Kaling) must find a way to balance her detective work with the demands of her newfound popularity before it’s too late. Meanwhile, her faithful friends Daphne (Constance Wu), Norville (Sam Richardson), and Fred (Glenn Howerton) are powerless to help thanks to their own personal battles and worse… Detention.”

The cast of the series also includes Russell Peters, Melissa Fumero, Sarayu Blue, Jane Lynch, Wanda Sykes, Cherry Jones, Frank Welker, Nicole Byer, Gary Cole, Andia Winslow, and Sara Ramirez.

Charlie Grandy, along with Kaling, Howard Klein, and Elijah Aron, developed the series and serves as executive producer. Jessica Kumai Scott is co-executive, and Amy Winfrey is supervising. Kandace Reuter and Rick Williams are producers, with Moss Perricone and Greg Gallant co-producing. Warner Bros. Animation is the studio, and Kaling and her Kaling International banner are under Warner Bros. contract.

More about the animated series, Velma

Velma is an American adult animated mystery television series that was based on the character Velma Dinkley from the Scooby-Doo franchise. It revolves around Velma Dinkley and the other human members of Mystery Inc. before their official formation, making it the first television series in the franchise to not feature the character Scooby-Doo.

The series serves as an alternate universe origin story for Mystery Inc., pitched as a love quadrangle between them. It primarily focuses on Velma Dinkley as she tries to solve a mystery regarding the disappearance of her mother, as well as the murders of local teenage girls.

It received mixed reviews from critics, who praised the voice acting and animation, but were divided towards the humor and criticized its meta storytelling, characterization, writing, and departures from the traditional Scooby-Doo format. Audience reception was overwhelmingly negative.

Velma has received mixed reviews from critics. The review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes reported a 39% approval rating with an average rating of 5.9/10 based on 36 critics. The website's critics consensus reads, "Jinkies! This radical reworking of the beloved Mystery Team has plenty of attitude and style, but it doesn't have the first clue for how to turn its clever subversion into engaging fun". Metacritic, which uses a weighted average, assigned a score of 54 out of 100 based on 17 critics, indicating "mixed or average reviews".

In his review for Variety, Joshua Alston wrote, “It’s the halfway point between ‘Daria’ and one of the many post-‘Scream’ meta-horror movies that misunderstood what people liked about ‘Scream’ and that could be a great show if beloved characters weren’t shoehorned into it. The biggest mystery of ‘Velma’ is why it needs to exist.”

Velma was later ranked by several publications as one of the worst television series of 2023. Audience reception to Velma has been overwhelmingly negative. It became one of the lowest-rated television shows on IMDb, receiving similar low scores from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes and Google.

ALSO READ: How is Parasyte The Grey Live-Action Different From Parasyte The Maxime Anime? Explained