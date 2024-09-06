‘Intuition Hit Me’: Ben Stiller Reveals Why He Stopped Doing Lead Roles Until New Film Nutcrackers Was Offered

Ben Stiller has starred in several hit films like Zoolander, Dodgeball, The Royal Tenenbaums, and Night at the Museum. Although the comedy legend has been involved in various projects as a director and producer, he's making his acting comeback with the upcoming film Nutcrackers after a seven-year hiatus. During the film’s premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), the actor revealed that his absence from leading roles in films was a deliberate decision.

"I kind of made the choice a few years ago that I was only going to do something if it really hit me," he told the audience at the premiere. So, what made Nutcrackers so special? Stiller recalled that when director David Gordon Green brought him the idea, the holiday-tinged comedy resonated with him on an emotional level. He remembered getting an email from Gordon Green and reading it right away.

"Intuition hit me—there's something about this movie. I want to make this movie, I want to meet these kids," he explained. The script felt like something he wanted to do, and the opportunity to work with David was another factor that made the decision a no-brainer. "It was such an organic, emotionally real place," the actor added.

The film also stars Homer, Ulysses, and twins Atlas and Arlo Janson, who all received standing ovations at the TIFF premiere alongside Stiller and Green at Toronto's Roy Thomson Hall. According to the official synopsis, the film is inspired by real-life events and tells the story of four siblings who find loving shelters in the most unlikely of places due to an unexpected turn of circumstances.

“This endearing comedy-drama draws inspiration from actual events and deftly crafts a gripping story that unites everyone,” the synopsis states. Stiller had the chance to work with the four children, who had never acted in films before, and they still managed to impress the seasoned actor. “I think they're incredible,” the Zoolander star said.

They decided to shoot at the Janson family's farm in Ohio, which felt like the most organic choice. "I was like, all right! There's something so real about making this movie. It was unlike any experience I've ever had," he added.