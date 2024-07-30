Invincible Creator Hints Darkest Era Yet with Mark's New Blue and Black Suit

Invincible Season 3 is set to introduce a dark new era for Mark Grayson, with the reveal of his new blue and black suit. He has been through a difficult time since the end of Season 2. The season sees him confronting a potential violent and dark path as a Viltrumite, but the struggles are only just beginning, as the creator teases a dark new era for him with the reveal of his new blue and black suit.

Invincible shares Mark's iconic blue and black suit

Invincible shared the first look at Season 3 at San Diego Comic-Con 2024, featuring Mark in the iconic blue and black suit from the original comics. Creator Robert Kirkman teased that this era would be similar to the comics, characterized as the darkest and most intense phase of Mark's journey as Invincible.

"Going into the third season, it seemed like a good time to bring a new Mark to the forefront after everything he's been through in Season 2. He's in a different headspace and that gets reflected in his costume," Kirkman stated. "Anyone who has read the comic book series knows the blue suit era of 'Invincible' is the darkest and the most intense, and there's a lot of really big things that are around the blue suit."

As for what's coming in Invincible Season 3, Kirkman was coy but teased an escalation for it all. "I think you can see that Season 2 is an advancement of a lot of things that were introduced in Season 1," Kirkman explained. "The stakes were higher, things got a little crazier, and there were a lot of pieces moving that were hinting at a lot of bigger stories. Those bigger stories really start crashing down in Season 3."

If the series adapts what happens in the original Invincible comics from here on out, that's going to be a very tough time for Mark moving forward. Invincible has yet to set a release window or date for Season 3 as of the time of this publication, but Season 4 of the series has been announced.

Kirkman had previously told Variety that work on Season 3 happened simultaneously with Season 2, and the wait between seasons won’t be as long as the gap between the first two. “Everyone loves split seasons. Thankfully, we worked on Season 2 and Season 3 concurrently. I guess, unfortunately, we’re too far along on Season 3 to learn anything from from Season 2, but I think we’re picking up some things on how best to adapt this show."

A brief about Invincible

Invincible follows teenager Mark Grayson and his transformation into a superhero under the guidance of his father, Nolan Grayson / Omni-Man, the most powerful superhero on the planet. During his transformation, Mark finds himself struggling between his personal life and superhero duties, and is forced to prove that he can be the hero that his father is. Steven Yeun stars in the series as Mark Grayson alongside Sandra Oh and J. K. Simmons as Mark's mother and father, respectively, while the remaining cast members have recurring roles.

Prime Video describes Invincible as such, "Based on the groundbreaking comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, the story revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who's just like every other guy his age—except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet. Still reeling from Nolan's betrayal in Season One, Mark struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear – that he might become his father without even knowing it."

Invincible premiered on March 25, 2021. Its first season, consisting of eight episodes, concluded on April 29, 2021. Following the season one finale, Amazon renewed the series for a second and third season. A prequel special, Invincible: Atom Eve, was released in July 2023.

The second season, also consisting of eight episodes, was divided into two parts, with the first part released from November 3 to 24, 2023, and the second part released from March 14 to April 4, 2024. Three months after the second season finale, Invincible was renewed for a fourth season. The series has received acclaim from critics, with praise for its animation, action sequences, story, voice performances and emotional weight.

The series received critical acclaim, with praise for its animation, performances, and writing. On the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, the first season of Invincible holds a 98% approval rating, based on 88 critic reviews, with an average rating of 8.6/10.

