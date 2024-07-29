Invincible Season 4 Gets Renewed Ahead of Season 3 Premiere; Deets Inside

Invincible has become one of Prime Video's most important shows and it's coming for one more season. During Comic-Con, Prime Video revealed a first look at the third season of Robert Kirkman’s Invincible animated series. Fans of the show already had a lot to look forward to with the development of season 3, but this update is the cherry on top.

Invincible season 4 announced

During SDCC 2024, Amazon Prime made an official announcement of the popular show Invincible for its fourth season. It’s a poster featuring Mark Grayson's new suit.

Invincible creator Robert Kirkman revealed the Season 4 announcement at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday at Prime Video’s adult animation panel. Creator of Hazbin Hotel, Vivienne Medrano, executive producer and star of The Legend of Vox Machina, Travis Willingham, and co-creator of Sausage Party: Foodtopia, Kyle Hunter, joined him for the panel.

Kirkman unveiled the new blue-and-black outfit for Steven Yeun's Invincible, which will debut in Season 3, during the panel. Invincible, also known as Mark Grayon, goes through a more violent and somber phase in the middle issues of the superhero comic book. A comic book fan favorite, the new outfit is a dramatic departure from his yellow-and-blue spandex.

About Invincible season 3

Following the premiere of its first half in November of last year, "Invincible" concluded its two-part second season back in April. After the superhero series debuted in 2021, it was already renewed for a third season. According to Kirkman, Season 3 was being worked on concurrently with Season 2, and there won't be as much of a wait between seasons as there was between the first two.

Ahead of his upcoming animated series Hit-Monkey, actor Fred Tatasciore hinted at what's coming up for Invincible Season 3 in an exclusive interview with The Direct. He lends the voices of several minor characters in the animated series, such as Killcannon, and Atom Eve's father.

When asked when fans can expect to watch new episodes, the actor assured that they "won't have to wait too long:"

Robert Kirkman, the creator of the comics, said to Variety that "the goal" is to have new seasons of the show available to release every year.

He added: "The realities of animation may make that a little difficult, but what I can guarantee is that the gap between season 1 and 2 is the longest gap we should ever have, you know, barring some unforeseen catastrophe.

"It may be every 18 months or 16 months or 13 months or every 12 months. We’re still trying to figure that out."

The series stars Steven Yeun, with Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Seth Rogen, and J.K. Simmons.

