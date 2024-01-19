Bafta Awards 2024: Full List of Nominations OUT; Barbie, Poor Things, Saltburn lead the way

The BAFTA Awards, or the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards, stand as a prestigious celebration of excellence in the global entertainment industry. Founded in 1947, these awards honor outstanding achievements in film, television, and gaming, showcasing the best talents across various genres. Held annually in London, the ceremony attracts a star-studded audience and serves as a precursor to the Oscars. Recognizing artistic brilliance and innovation, the BAFTA Awards contribute significantly to the international acclaim of cinematic and televised works. With categories ranging from acting and directing to technical accomplishments, the BAFTAs remain a benchmark for the highest standards in the arts.

Bafta Awards 2024: All you need to know

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer dominates this year's BAFTA Film Award nominations, securing an impressive total of 13 nods. Among the accolades is recognition for Cillian Murphy's portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the renowned theoretical physicist often referred to as the father of the atomic bomb. Competing Oppenheimer at the summer 2023 box office, the contrasting but equally formidable Barbie follows closely with five nominations, sharing the spotlight with the cult hit drama Saltburn. Additionally, Poor Things has earned significant recognition with 11 nominations, while Killers of the Flower Moon and The Zone of Interest both received nine, showcasing the diversity and excellence within this year's cinematic landscape.

Here are the top nominees:

Oppenheimer and Barbie battle

Christopher Nolan's expansive three-hour masterpiece, Oppenheimer, continues its triumphant awards season journey, accumulating recognition in various categories at the BAFTA Film Awards. Having already secured eight Critics Choice Awards and five Golden Globes, the film competes for top honors including Best Film, Director, and Adapted Screenplay. Cillian Murphy, the star of Oppenheimer, expresses his joy adding, “I couldn't be happier that the British Academy recognised so many of my collaborators on Oppenheimer, especially Chris Nolan. Working on the film was an experience I'll never forget."

Meanwhile, Robert Downey Jr.'s supporting role adds to the film's accolades, positioning him as an Oscars frontrunner. Surprisingly, despite being the highest-grossing film of 2023 with rave reviews, Barbie misses out on a Best Film nomination, and Greta Gerwig is absent from the Best Director shortlist. Notably, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling have received nominations for their respective roles in Barbie.

The Zone of Interest

The Zone of Interest has earned recognition in multiple categories at the BAFTA Film Awards, including nominations for Outstanding British Film and Best Adapted Screenplay. The German-language film delves into the life of a Nazi commandant residing near the Auschwitz concentration camp, exploring the complexities of his existence and the impact on his family.

Meanwhile, All of Us Strangers, a romantic fantasy film, received acclaim with an acting nomination for Paul Mescal, though co-star Andrew Scott is not included. The film is also in the running for Outstanding British Film, competing alongside Wonka and Napoleon, showcasing a diverse range of stories and genres in this year's British cinema landscape.

Saltburn

Barry Keoghan of Saltburn has earned a well-deserved spot on the BAFTA shortlist for Best Actor, showcasing his talent in the film. Additionally, Rosamund Pike and Jacob Elordi received nominations for their supporting roles, adding to the recognition of the film's ensemble cast. The psychological thriller, directed by Emerald Fennell, is also in contention for the prestigious title of Outstanding British Film. The narrative, revolving around a wealthy university student's summer with a friend, has stirred conversations due to its explicit scenes.

Notably, Jacob Elordi secures another nomination for the EE Bafta Rising Star Award, celebrating promising emerging talent. The Best Actor category features formidable contenders, including Teo Yoo, Colman Domingo, and Paul Giamatti, reflecting the diversity and caliber of performances in this year's cinematic offerings.

Maestro

Bradley Cooper has bagged dual nominations at the BAFTA Film Awards for his work on Maestro, the biopic centered on the life of U.S. conductor Leonard Bernstein. Nominated for both Best Leading Actor and Director, Cooper's versatile talents are recognized in bringing Bernstein's story to the screen. The film intricately explores Bernstein's relationship with actress Felicia Montealegre, portrayed by Carey Mulligan, who herself received a nomination for Best Leading Actress.

Poor Things

Emma Stone has secured a BAFTA nomination for Leading Actress for her compelling role in Poor Things. The film, with a remarkable 11 nominations, depicts Stone as Bella, a woman brought back to life through the unconventional means of using the brain of her unborn child by an audacious scientist. Despite the film's recognition, Yorgos Lanthimos, the director, is notably absent from the Best Director category.

Other nominees

Meanwhile, German actress Sandra Huller received dual nominations, one for Lead Actress in Anatomy of a Fall and another for Supporting Actress in The Zone of Interest. Vivian Oparah earns her first BAFTA nomination for Lead Actress in the British romantic comedy Rye Lane, while several first-time nominees, including Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and Dominic Sessa, bring fresh perspectives to the diverse pool of talent, contributing to the dynamic landscape of the awards season.

Who wasn’t nominated for BAFTA 2024?

Killers of the Flower Moon has earned nine BAFTA nominations, notably including a nod for Robert De Niro in the Supporting Actor category, his first acting nomination in 33 years. The 80-year-old Hollywood legend has never won a BAFTA, adding extra anticipation to this recognition. However, the film's acclaimed director Martin Scorsese, lead actor Leonardo DiCaprio, and lead actress Lily Gladstone didn’t find a place on the list, showcasing the competitive nature of this year's awards.

Despite Gladstone's previous Golden Globe win, she missed out on a BAFTA nod for lead actress. Additionally, the British film One Life, starring Sir Anthony Hopkins, fails to secure a nomination. The BAFTA Film Awards ceremony is scheduled for February 18 at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall in London, with David Tennant hosting the event.

