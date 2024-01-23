Is Ashley Iaconetti expecting baby no 2 with husband Jared Haibon? The Bachelor alum reveals

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon's love story has taken a delightful turn as they joyfully anticipate the arrival of their second child. The couple, whose romance blossomed on the set of Bachelor in Paradise, shared the heartwarming news during an Amazon Live session, offering fans a glimpse into their growing family.

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are expecting their second baby

As Ashley and Jared gear up for the arrival of their second bundle of joy, the excitement is palpable. In an interview with PEOPLE , the expectant parents opened up about their feelings on expanding their family. With their son Dawson turning two this month, the couple expressed their desire for him to have a sibling, emphasizing the importance of a two-child household, mirroring the structure of their own families. Haibon shared, “We want Dawson to have a sibling. That's very important. Both of us come from families with two kids. So we wanted to give that to Dawson.”

While Jared shared his enthusiasm for a larger family dynamic, he candidly admitted that the prospect of managing multiple children can be overwhelming. “I want that big family dynamic, but man, having so many kids is just so overwhelming. So even the idea of a second kid, it's no longer two-on-one where we can play defense against him. Now it's just one-on-one," he added.

Advertisement

Ashley Iaconetti on the other hand shared about teaching their two old baby boy about the upcoming of his sibling. Iaconetti stated, “I try to teach him, 'Where's the baby? It's in the belly!' Sometimes I'm like, 'Where's the baby?' And he'll point to his belly. So he doesn't get that it's my belly. He has been extremely, even more so of a mommy's boy since this child has been in my belly." So he is already getting jealous.”

ALSO READ: How many Bachelor Nation stars are still together? Exploring their marriages and relationships so far

Ashley Iaconetti opened up about her gender disappointment with her first child

Ashley Iaconetti, known for her candor, previously shared her experience of gender disappointment when she learned about the sex of her first child, Dawson. In an episode of Ben And Ashley I Almost Famous podcast, she revealed her initial feelings and the complexities surrounding her expectations.

However, time has brought about a transformative perspective. The reality star, who initially grappled with gender disappointment, now embraces the idea of having another son with the hope to see fostering brotherhood among her kids. “I had such gender disappointment with Dawson…I'd be happy if we had a boy too because then I'd want them to have that, hopefully, brother bond."

In a candid Instagram post, Ashley addressed the challenges of her first pregnancy, including struggles with Hyperemesis Gravidarum. Despite the hardships, she affirmed her dedication to expanding their family. The couple's decision to embark on the journey of parenthood for the second time is surely a testament to their commitment to creating a loving home for their children.

ALSO READ: Bachelor in Paradise star Brayden Bowers gets engaged to Christina Mandrell: Exploring their relationship timeline

She wrote, “To be honest I’m quite terrified of being pregnant again. As most of you following me know, I had Hyperemesis Gravidarum with Dawson…I threw up almost daily for seven months and needed to be on an IV quite often during the first 16 weeks of pregnancy because I couldn’t keep any liquids down.” “Despite this, I definitely want a family of four if possible - ideally, I’d like Dawson to have a sibling within three years of his age. So we’re going to start ‘trying’ at the end of the summer.”

Advertisement

From their initial encounters on Bachelor in Paradise to their heartfelt marriage in 2019, the couple has navigated challenges and celebrated triumphs together. As they embark on this new chapter of parenthood, the couple's journey takes another enchanting turn with the announcement of baby number two, bringing new joys to their family.