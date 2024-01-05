Bachelor in Paradise star Brayden Bowers gets engaged to Christina Mandrell: Exploring their relationship timeline

On Thursday, January 4, during The Golden Wedding, Brayden Bowers proposed to Christina Mandrell surprisingly and the duo are now engaged. In an interview with host Jesse Palmer, he said that he and Mandrell connected via the band Tenacious D after she sent him a DM. The two also revealed to Jessie about moving in together in Nashville.

Season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise concluded with a wedding, two engagements, and an unexpected romance between Christina Mandrell and Brayden Bowers. In the finale episode, it was discovered that Brayden is seeing Christina, a season 27 contestant on The Bachelor, who is a single mother.

Ever since then, the two have expressed their love for each other publicly through posts and messages for each other. Let's take a look at their relationship timeline!

When did Brayden and Christina start dating?

Brayden and Christina probably met and began dating shortly after Bachelor in Paradise production concluded in late summer because they were both filming throughout the year. Until after the season finale, the couple had to keep their relationship a secret. After the couple's secret was revealed, Christina shared videos of them cuddling and having fun with her daughter Blakely.

Advertisement

Later, videos of their goofy, love-filled world were released by Christina, who hinted that Brayden might be moving from San Diego to Nashville, where she and her daughter currently reside. But neither Christina nor Brayden have made an official move confirmation.

Who is Christina Mandrell?

Christina Louise Mandrell became popular after competing in The Bachelor's 27th season. She caused major drama while she was on the show, and in the third week, she was finally evicted. She is also a Nashville, Tennessee-based content developer and the niece of country music artist Barbara Mandrell.

Who is Brayden Bowers?

Brayden, a travel nurse rose to fame after his stint in Charity Lawson's 20th season of The Bachelorette. Later, Brayden participated in Season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise. He decided to quit The Bachelorette during the fourth week of the show's 20th season. He then returned for the ninth season of Bachelor in Paradise, however, he was eliminated in the fourth week.

ALSO READ: Is Kim Kardashian shutting her major business after ten years? Here's what the mogul plans