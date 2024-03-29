Claire Danes is set to star in and help produce a new mystery thriller called The Beast in Me for Netflix, alongside Howard Gordon.

Claire Danes reunites with Howard Gordon for The Beast In Me Series

Netflix has announced a collaboration with Claire Danes for the Limited Series The Beast In Me. Howard Gordon is set to serve as showrunner for the series. This marks a reunion for Danes and Gordon as they have previously worked together in the hit series Homeland, which ran for 10 years from 2010 to 2020.

Claire Danes, a three-time Emmy winner for her roles in Homeland and Temple Grandin, brings her talent to the forefront once again. Her extensive resume includes iconic performances in My So-Called Life, Romeo + Juliet, and Little Women, showcasing her versatility as an actress.

While Howard Gordon, also a three-time Emmy winner, has an illustrious career spanning acclaimed shows like Homeland, 24, and The X-Files, showcasing his expertise in creating audience-compelling narratives.

Danes is represented by WME, Signpost Management, and Ziffren Brittenham, while CAA and The Shuman Company represent Rotter. Gordon is represented by WME, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Gendler Kelly & Cunningham.

About the upcoming limited series The Beast In Me

The story follows Aggie Wiggs, an acclaimed author who has withdrawn from public life after her son's tragic death.

The official logline of Netflix read; “Since the tragic death of her young son, acclaimed author Aggie Wiggs, who since the death of her young son has receded from public life, unable to write, a ghost of her former self. But she finds an unlikely subject for a new book when the house next door is bought by Nile Sheldon, a famed and formidable real estate mogul who was once the prime suspect in his wife’s disappearance. At once horrified and fascinated by this man, Aggie finds herself compulsively hunting for the truth — chasing his demons while fleeing her own — in a game of cat and mouse that might turn deadly.”

The limited series, created by Gabe Rotter (The X-Files) and led by Gordon, boasts an impressive lineup of executive producers, including Daniel Pearle, Conan O’Brien, Jeff Ross, David Kissinger, and Jodie Foster.

The Best In Me Is a Series Set To premiere in 2025 on Netflix.

