Is Netflix's Testament: The Story of Moses Accurate to Events of Bible? Deets Inside

Netflix has just released its latest docudrama, Testament: The Story of Moses. This three-part docu-series is being produced by Karga7 and will focus on Moses’ redemption arc.

Talking about the whole life journey of the biblical character, the latest history epic is a question about its accuracy. Here’s all you need to know about the new docudrama recently released on Netflix.

Accuracy of Testament: The Story of Moses

The series will focus on the personal tale of Moses. Although the story follows the biblical version from the Book of Exodus, religious scholars in Biblical History in Israel's Past have stated that the events in Exodus do not depict the exact tale of the princely prophet.

As per the scholars, the Book of Exodus is not historically accurate when it comes to events related to Moses.

However, along with the major events in Moses’ biblical tale, the series will even focus on his details from the depths of the Bible and even portray the events that are not mentioned in the Bible at all. To make it more appealing, a panel of professional theologians as well as a table of religious experts will address the story. This will give it the feel of a talking-heads-style documentary.

Will Netlfix’s inaccuracy with docudramas change?

Having a history of controversy, Netflix is again being questioned and doubted as the Testament: The Story of Moses was released on March 27, 2024.

Advertisement

When the historical drama Queen Cleopatra was released in 2023, it made people question the notoriety of Netflix. The series was so flawed that it has the lowest rating of 1.2 on IMDb.

A similar fate was noticed in another docuseries Alexander: The Making of a God, a year later. Both series were heavily judged for their inaccuracies and lack of historical facts.

Talking about it, producers Emre Sahin and Kelly McPherson have stated via Netflix, “Similar to historical docudramas like Queen Cleopatra and Alexander: The Making of a God, Testament weaves expert interviews into gripping storytelling. Narrated by Charles Dance with actor Avi Azulay in the titular role, Testament documents Moses’ personal quest for redemption, setting in motion some of the biggest historical events in the Bible, Quran, and Torah."

Although Netflix has the worst track record of following historically accurate facts, we can hope for a better series surrounding actual events by Karga7.

The production has placed itself on higher ground while making an accurate docudrama in the past. Their 2020’s Rise of Empires: Ottoman, which was a Netflix original, was praised for its actuality.

Another project by Karga7 for Netflix was Midnight at the Pera Palace, which holds a 7.0 rating on IMDb and is hailed for its accurate depiction of history.

We can hope for better results from Testament: The Story of Moses as the historical series pairs Netlfix and the acclaimed production house again. One might see an exact depiction of Moses’s journey surrounding historical facts, with the release of this new Turkish docudrama.

ALSO READ: Was 3 Body Problem Delayed For Months To Add A Scene? Netflix Showrunners EXPLAIN Series Was Ready In Mid-2023