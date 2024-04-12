Is Dr Jen Armstrong Back With Husband Ryne Holliday Amidst Reports Of Divorce? RHOC Alum Reveals

Real Housewives of Orange County fame, Dr. Jen Armstrong, has reunited with her ex-husband, Ryne Holliday, two years after they headed for a divorce. Armstrong shared with the Daily Mail that this time she is taking it slow and being cautious. The separation of the duo in 2022 led to major drama in season 16 of the TV show, which now seems to have been resolved. On RHOC, Dr. Jen and Holliday were always arguing every time they had a conversation. The couple were married for eight years before parting ways.

What Did Dr. Jen Armstrong Say About Getting Together With Ryne Holliday?

In her conversation with the Daily Mail, Armstrong revealed that she is taking one day at a time with Holliday, keeping the past experiences in mind. The TV personality shared, "We're taking it one day at a time and trying not to get into past poor relationship cycles, which is easier said than done.” Last week, the cosmetologist shared a picture of herself with her kids and ex-husband as they celebrated Easter together.

In recent times, Armstrong has revealed that she has been in an on-and-off relationship with Holliday, and for the past six months, the couple has been working towards making their marriage work. The Easter pictures posted by the RHOC alum got the audience talking about their reunion. The post on social media was captioned, "Feeling so fortunate to have spent Easter with my family in Hawaii. Love, joy, and sunshine."

Dr. Jen Armstrong And Ryne Holliday Are Working On Their Past Issues

In an interview with U.S. Weekly, the cosmetologist revealed that she and her husband are resolving their past issues that led to the separation. Dr. Jen said, "I think that made us have more of an appreciation for who the other person was and have a different outlook on getting back together and putting in the work to stay together.”

Back in 2022, Jen spoke of her divorce, where she claimed, "While we are very sad, we are hoping that we will heal and be even stronger as a family. We ask for patience as we navigate this new chapter in our lives.” After their split, the RHOC alum filed for the legal custody of her three children.

On the work front, Armstrong is set to star in season 3 of Selling the OC on Netflix.

