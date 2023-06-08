‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ season 17 cast revealed: Get ready for drama and new faces

Prepare for an exhilarating season of 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' as season 17 brings a mix of familiar faces and fresh additions to the forefront. Last year's stars, including Heather Dubrow, Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Emily Simpson, will be joined by two captivating cast members: newcomer Jennifer Pedranti and the highly anticipated return of longtime Housewife Tamra Judge.

Let's take a closer look at the cast members:

Tamra Judge

Tamra Judge is rejoining RHOC after being fired from the show in January 2020, just before season 15. During her time away from the spotlight, Judge focused on her businesses, Vena CBD and CUT fitness, which she operated with her husband, Eddie Judge, until the gym closed in August 2022. In December 2021, she teamed up with fellow ex-housewife Teddi Mellencamp to launch their chart-topping iHeart podcast, Two Ts in a Pod.

Heather Dubrow

Heather Dubrow returns for her seventh season on RHOC, but her home life looks a bit different now. She and her husband, Terry, sold their iconic "Chateau Dubrow" mansion in Newport Beach and purchased a penthouse in L.A. Additionally, her eldest two children, Max and her twin brother Nick, left for college last fall. In a more personal revelation, Dubrow shared in March 2023 that her 12-year-old son, Ace, is transgender. She has been vocal about her decision to remain on the show to connect with other families supporting LGBTQ+ members.

Shannon Beador

Shannon Beador is back for more Real Housewives of Orange County, though the most recent season won't showcase her breakup with her boyfriend of three and a half years, John Janssen. Janssen ended their relationship shortly after the filming of season 17, which blindsided Beador. Reflecting on the breakup, Beador recalled the devastating conversation they had off-camera, where Janssen expressed his decision to end the relationship.

Gina Kirschenheiter

Returning for her fifth season, Gina Kirschenheiter's journey will continue as she maintains an alcohol-free lifestyle, a choice she made over a year and a half ago. Kirschenheiter has kept relatively quiet about this lifestyle change but mentioned how filming the new season provided motivation for her to stay away from alcohol. Viewers can expect a genuine and natural portrayal of Kirschenheiter as she navigates the ups and downs that come her way.

Emily Simpson

Emily Simpson will be joining her fellow Orange County Housewives for her fifth season on the show. Throughout her time on the show, Simpson has shared her personal health journeys, including her weight loss transformation in 2020 and her recent revelation about getting a face lift. She has been open about the challenges that come with being middle-aged and experiencing various life changes, including weight gain, weight loss, and menopause.

Jennifer Pedranti

Among the familiar Housewives, we have a newcomer, Jennifer Pedranti. According to her Instagram, Pedranti is a mother of five and a yoga instructor. She is currently separated from her husband but shares a home with him as he manages her family business. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Taylor Armstrong, who will appear as a friend of the Orange County Housewives in season 17, shared a selfie with Pedranti on Instagram, expressing their shared experience of navigating the RHOC world.

Taylor Armstrong

Taylor Armstrong, the first Housewife to transition between cities, embarks on a new chapter in season 17 of The Real Housewives of Orange County. Armstrong, who endured significant trauma during her time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, looks forward to revealing a different side of herself to the viewers. Having experienced domestic violence in her previous marriage, Armstrong aims to inspire other abuse victims by demonstrating that there is life after such hardships.

Be sure to tune in and join the cast as they navigate the complexities of relationships, personal journeys, and the ever-present drama in the upcoming season of 'The Real Housewives of Orange County.'

