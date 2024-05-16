WATCH: Aishwarya Rai’s daughter Aaradhya wins internet with her sweet gesture for injured mom; fans call her ‘kind’
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan won hearts when she offered her injured mom to carry her bag and even greeted the paps with warmth.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan grabbed all eyeballs last night when she was spotted at the Mumbai airport along with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The mother-daughter duo left for Cannes to attend the 77th Cannes Film Festival and we could not be more excited to see what fashion goals the actress has for us.
Well, the fan's concerns were at their peak when the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star was spotted with a fractured arm. But what is winning the internet is her daughter’s good manners who not only came forward to help her mom but also was seen greeting the paparazzi with such warmth.
Aaradhya Bachchan greets paparazzi and helps mom Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
In the video, we can see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan getting out of her car looking gorgeous as always in all-black attire. She wore black pants, a black top and layered it with a long black overcoat. Aaradhya Bachchan on the other hand looked stylish in a white jumper and black pants.
The moment these two got out of their car, the star kid came forward to take her mom’s handbag since she was injured. While walking towards the entrance of the airport, there wasn’t a moment when Aaradhya did not smile at the pictures and even said bye with a big smile to the paparazzi. In return, everyone said bye to her. This act of the actress’ daughter is winning over the internet.
Check it out:
The moment this video was out, fans could not stop praising the little girl’s gesture. One of them wrote, “Araadhya seems to be so sweet and kind.” Another fan wrote, “I just adore Aradhya 💕 so sweet and endearing.”
More about Cannes 2024
At the ongoing event, not just Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, but Aditi Rao Hydari, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Sobhita Dhulipala are also expected to grace the red carpet of the 77th annual Palme d'Or Cannes Film Festival. Legendary American actress Meryl Streep was the guest of honor at the opening ceremony. Those who wish to catch the action live can stream it on the official Cannes YouTube channel and their official website.
