When is Eva Longoria's Comedy Series Land Of Women Coming Out? Release Date Revealed

American actress Eva Longoria is all set to appear in a brand new comedy series Land Of Women, slated for a global premiere on June 26. This six-part dramedy, produced by Longoria herself, could be seen on Apple TV+ executive, as the streamer would drop two episodes of the series on premiere day.

What is Land of Women about?

The series, inspired by award-winning author Sandra Barneda’s bestselling novel La tierra de las mujeres, has been shot in both English and Spanish. Featuring Longoria as Gala, the woman in the lead who is forced to flee to Pain with her family in the wake of her husband’s financial improprieties suddenly unraveling. Alongside Longoria star Carmen Maura as Gala’s aging mother, and newcomer Victoria Bazúa features as her teenage daughter.

The three women land up in the same charming wine town in northern Spain that Gala’s mother left 50 years ago, vowing to never return back. In attempts to start their lives anew, the women conceal their identities, but the gossip in this small town spreads like wildfire, with the family’s deepest secrets beginning to surface that ultimately threaten their newfound normalcy.

Land of Women: Cast, Director and more

The guest cast includes Amaury Nolasco, Santiago Cabrera and Gloria Muñoz. Iris Award winner Carlos Sedes helms this mini-series, and Longoria joins on board as the executive producer via UnbeliEVAble Entertainment. Ramón Campos, Iris Award winner Teresa Fernández-Valdés, and Ben Spector join as showrunners.

Eva Longoria is one of the most noted American actresses, recognized for her role as Gabrielle Solis in Desperate Housewives, which won her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress From a Television Series Musical or Comedy. She made her directorial debut with her first full-length feature film Flamin' Hot. Critics' commendations aside, the film was well received by the audience as well, with the Best Original Song nomination at the Academy Awards for The Fire Inside by Diane Warren under the belt. Longoria is also set to appear in the upcoming fourth season of Only Murders in the Building, a popular comedy-drama with a star-studded cast of Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, and Meryl Streep.

