Jeff Bezos has given Eva Longoria a $50 million award in recognition of her charitable work. Every year, those who greatly influence society are given the Jeff Bezos Courage and Civility Award. According to "The Hollywood Reporter," Eva Longoria and Admiral Bill McRaven will each get $50 million this year to aid those in need.

Jeff Bezos rewards Eva Longoria with 50 million dollars

Eva, 49, has been given a whopping amount of money by the 60-year-old businessman, who founded Amazon, an online retailer and one of the richest men in the world. Eva can now use the money to donate to the charity of her choosing.

McRaven 'led the creation of the Preservation of the Force & Family initiative to ensure the mental, spiritual, and physical well-being of those who serve, as well as their families,' according to the university website, during his tenure as chancellor of the University of Texas system.

Eva Longoria Foundation

Eva Longoria said she will continue doing what she's been doing with the Eva Longoria Foundation, which she founded in 2012 to help Latinas build better futures for themselves and their families through education and entrepreneurship, with her share of the prize money. Through a range of initiatives that support female entrepreneurship, cultural influence, media awareness, and representation in the arts, the foundation accomplishes this goal.

About Eva Longoria

Eva Jacqueline Longoria Bastón is an American actress, producer, director, and businesswoman. She appeared in several television shows as a guest, but her most popular role was as Isabella Braña on the CBS daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless, where she featured from 2001 until 2003.

Known most for her work on the 2004–2012 ABC television series Desperate Housewives, in which she co-won two Screen Actors Guild Awards with the cast and was nominated for a Golden Globe. Longoria co-founded Hyphenate Media Group in 2023 after founding UnbeliEVAble Entertainment in 2005. Hyphenate Media Group was also co-founded by Longoria and Cris Abrego.

