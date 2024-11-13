Is Glen Powell Replacing Tom Cruise In Mission: Impossible Franchise? Actor Answers

People who were invested in finding out the truth behind the rumors about Glen Powell replacing Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible films can rest now because Powell finally cleared out the air by refuting the speculations regarding the same.

While conversing with Pat McAfee on his show, Powell was asked about the aforementioned rumors, to which he said, “My mom would never let me do that.” The actor further added that Mission: Impossible was the “worst gig in town” and everyone knew that.

Powell called this franchise a “death trap” as there have been multiple hazardous stunts performed by the lead star, Tom Cruise himself over the years, which has also been one of the contributing factors to the audience’s admiration for these films.

The Set It Up star has had an interesting rise to fame. He has been working hard in the industry since a very young age and he is now surely getting sweet fruits of the same.

The actor gained immense popularity for his 2023 film, Anyone But You, and also for his offscreen dynamic with his co-star, Sydney Sweeney. He also garnered fame and became a mainstream name because of his work in other films including Top Gun: Maverick alongside Cruise.

During the course of it’s filming, Powell and Jerry Maguire star became good friends. The veteran star also gifted him, flying lessons. Powell talked about it during a conversation with Entertainment Weekly in 2022.

Advertisement

He told the outlet that he would update Cruise about his progress and the veteran star would check in with him. Powell shared that after he received his pilot’s license, there was a small card that read, “Welcome to the skies.”

As far as Cruise’s latest highly anticipated project goes, the eighth installment of Mission Impossible– The Final Reckoning teaser trailer was released on Monday. The film is reportedly the continuation of what the last Mission Impossible film had started.

The project also stars Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Pom Klementieff, Mariela Garriga, and many more. the movie is helmed by Christopher McQuarrie and the movie is slated to release next year, on May 21, 2025.

ALSO READ: Kiernan Shipka Opens Up About Her Childhood Role on Mad Men and Its Impact: 'They Were So Protective'