Tom Cruise Net Worth, Assets, Investments, Career Highlights, and Personal Life

With his glorious Hollywood career that goes beyond the span of three decades, Tom Cruise has been one of the highest-paid actors and movie stars. The gorgeous man has been seen in some of the highest-grossing films and is one of the most beloved Hollywood stars. He has delivered blockbuster hits including Top Gun (1986) Mission: Impossible (1996), and Jerry Maguire (1996.) As of now in December 2022, Tom Cruise’s net worth is roughly around $600 Million. Scroll on to learn all about Tom Cruise net worth, assets, investments, career, and personal life. Tom Cruise Net Worth

In December 2022, the estimated net worth of the beloved American actor and producer, Tom Cruise is approximated around $600 million. With his award-winning performance in a number of blockbuster movies, Tom Cruise is one of the biggest movie stars in Hollywood. In fact, he can easily be called one of the wealthiest celebrities in the world. After all, the star’s movies have managed to fetch him a hefty balance of around $9.5 billion at the global box office. However, it is noteworthy that Cruise’s movies never touched the billion mark before June 2022. In fact, up until June 2022, his highest-grossing film was 2018's Mission: Impossible – Fallout which fetched him around $800 million internationally. It was at the end of June 2022, Tom’s Top Gun: Maverick hit the billion-dollar mark. Tom Cruise assets and investments Over the years, the Top Gun star has owned plenty of impressive properties around the United States of America. Reportedly, the star was the owner of a large mansion in Telluride, Colorado in the mid-1990s when he was married to Nicole Kidman. The property was about 320 acres. It was reported that the house was about 10,000 square feet that consisted of seven huge bedrooms, and nine bathrooms, along with a private helipad and horse stable. In fact, in 2010, Tom even expanded its runway for the easy arrival of larger private jets. In around 2016, he decided to sell the property for about $59 million but could not. With multiple listings in 2018 and 2021, Tom was finally able to sell the property for about $39.5 Million in May 2021. Apart from that, Cruise also owned a tenth-floor luxury condo in New York City's East Village which he sold in 2013 for around $3 million. In September 2015, he was in the limelight for selling a multi-residence property to Eva Longoria which he owned in the Hollywood Hills for around $11.4 million. In addition to that, Tom sold his Beverly Hills estate to Leon Black in 2016 for an estimated amount of $40 million which he purchased in 2006 for $30.5 million when he was married to Katie Holmes. When it comes to investments, Tom Cruise has created an incredible portfolio. Whether it is production, charity, security, or a high-profile luxury lifestyle, Cruise has been known to spend his money wisely. In fact, he has taken classes to be a licensed pilot. The star owns a G450 private jet that costs around $38,000,000. With donations in Millions, Tom Cruise is one of the biggest donors to Scientology. About Tom Cruise

Thomas Tom Cruise Mapother IV, popularly known as Tom Cruise is one of the biggest actors and producers who began his Hollywood career at the age of 19 as he bagged a role in Endless Love in 1981. In 1986, with his role in Top Gun, he went on to become a Hollywood sensation. The global icon has been one of the permanent A-listers of the world of Cinema and has worked with other prominent Hollywood stars like Nicole Kidman, Jack Nicholson, and Jon Voight. Over the years, Tom Cruise has managed to garner a myriad of accolades with his biggest franchise, Mission Impossible as an actor and as a producer. The franchise made a whopping profit of over 3 billion dollars worldwide. Tom Cruise Career Highlights - Acting and Production Right after high school, Tom moved to New York City with a wish to become an actor. Soon, he decided to move to Los Angeles to pursue television roles. In 1981, Cruise finally appeared in a movie called Endless Love. The same year, he was also appreciated for his role in Taps which led to his tie-up with powerhouse talent agency CAA. Tom was not only associated with CAA for years, he even formed his own production company with Paula Wagner called Cruise/Wagner Productions. Tom further earned appreciation for his performance in, The Outsiders. In around 1983, Tom Cruise became one of the biggest names with his praise-worthy performance in the highly acclaimed comedy-drama Risky Business which went on to earn around $64 million. The movie was created with merely a budget of $6 million and managed to fetch Tom his first-ever Golden Globe nomination. In 1986, Tom witnessed the massive success of Top Gun which achieved a global profit of about $360 million. After Top Gun, Cruise was on a winning streak. His performances in Cocktail and Rainman were loved by fans across the world. In fact, Cruise’s Rain Man managed to bag four Academy Awards. Soon, Cruise received his first-ever Oscar nomination for his performance in Born on the Fourth of July which was followed by his high-grossing and critically acclaimed performances in Days of Thunder, Far and Away, A Few Good Men, The Firm, and Interview with the Vampire for which he bagged another Golden Globe nomination. Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible

In 1996 Cruise produced and starred in Mission: Impossible which went on to be a record-breaking success in his career. Later he was seen in Jerry Maguire which helped him earn an Oscar nomination for Best Actor while his co-star, Cuba Gooding, Jr. actually ended up winning an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. Tom’s incredible career also included hits like, Jack Reacher

American Made

Oblivion

Edge of Tomorrow

Eyes Wide Shut

Vanilla Sky

War of the Worlds

Valkyrie

Minority Report

The Last Samurai

Collateral Tom Cruise - Highest-Grossing Films When it comes to Tom Cruise films with the highest profits Top Gun: Maverick tops the list with a profit of over $1 billion followed by Mission: Impossible – Fallout which made over $800 million. Other notable films by Cruise that made big profits include, Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol - $700 million profit

Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation - $690 million profit

War of the Worlds - $606 million profit

The Last Samurai - $456 million profit

The Firm - $158 million profit

Mission: Impossible II $550 million profit

Mission: Impossible - $460 million profit

Rain Man - $354 million profit

Top Gun - $360 million profit Tom Cruise Productions Apart from being an extraordinary actor, Tom has been a very successful and strategic producer as well. In fact, he has produced a number of his own films. Cruise formed his own production company in 1993 along with Paula Wagner and called it Cruise/Wagner Productions. As of now, their production house has made $3 billion worldwide. Tom Cruise Awards One of the most-loved actors, Tom Cruise has received a number of accolades which includes an Honorary Palme d'Or along with three Golden Globe Awards. He has also earned three Academy Awards nominations and several other awards Tom Cruise Personal Life

Apart from Tom Cruise net worth, the movie star has been in the limelight for his personal life. Cruise has been married multiple times. In 1987, he married actress Mimi Rogers which ended in divorce in 1990. In 1990, Tom married Nicole Kidman, the marriage ended around 2001. Later, in 2006, he married Katie Holmes which again ended up in a divorce in 2012. Tom and Katie share a beautiful daughter together who is named Suri. In around 2020, it was rumored that Tom was dating Hayley Atwell. Reportedly, the couple had an on-and-off relationship that ended in June 2022 which was never officially confirmed. Reportedly, as of now, Cruise is not dating anyone.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez Net Worth 2022, Assets, Investments, Career, and Personal Life