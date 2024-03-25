Is Greta Gerwig Inspiration Behind Emily Blunt's Character In The Fall Guy? Oppenheimer Actress Reveals

Emily Blunt said that Greta Gerwig, the director of Barbie, inspired the part she will be playing in the upcoming film, The Fall Guy. In her conversation with Total Film, the Oppenheimer star revealed Gerwig's warmth and charm were incorporated into the movie for the character of Jody Moreno. The Quiet Place actress will star in the film alongside Ryan Gosling, who will be seen in the role of a stuntman.

What Did Emily Blunt Say About Greta Gerwig?

In her interview with an entertainment portal, Blunt shared about her character in The Fall Guy. While describing, the actress mentioned Greta Gerwig. She said, “With the warmth and the charm, I guess there’s a little Greta in there. She was a mix of a few other people I’d met and pulled from.”

Blunt also shared insights into her character from the film. The British actress said, “We all kind of built her together, because I think, maybe in the original script, she was quite severe and that sort of tough director. But I think, for me, it’s always more interesting to play someone who’s in a situation where they’re way over their head.”

The producer of the movie Kelly McCormick revealed that earlier, Emily's character was supposed to be that of a make-up artist, but they changed the role at the end. McCormick said, “Emily’s role was a make-up artist when we sold it, and we converted it to first-time directing right before we gave her a very rough draft. It made it feel like [the character] had more pressure on her.”

Advertisement

What Is The Fall Guy About?

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt starrer The Fall Guy is about a stuntman who falls into the trap of a dangerous mission. Blunt will play director Jody Moreno, while Gosling will play the part of the stunt guy. The trailer of this action-comedy film is filled with stunning visuals, great dialogues, and humor.

Advertisement

The synopsis of the movie reads, “Colt Seavers is a stuntman who left the business a year earlier to focus on both his physical and mental health. He's drafted back into service when the star of a mega-budget studio movie, which is being directed by his ex, goes missing.”

Apart from Gosling and Emily Blunt, the film stars Hannah Waddingham, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Stephanie Hsu, and Winston Duke. The film is set to hit theaters on May 3, 2024.