Is Griselda Actress Sofia Vergara Facing Limited Acting Jobs? Actress Opens Up About 'Accent' Issues

Sofia Vergara is ready to take on her most dramatic role in Netflix’s ‘ Griselda ,’ where she plays the notorious Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco. This show allows Vergara to showcase her dramatic acting skills, as her career has been largely defined by comedy projects, from playing Gloria Pritchett on ABC’s ‘ Modern Family ’for 11 seasons, earning four Emmy nominations, and also appearing in the 2015 film ‘Hot Pursuit’ with Reese Witherspoon .

"I'm not a killer, but I am a mother, and I am Colombian," said Vergara.

Vergara told the Los Angeles Times, "I'm always searching for characters because there's not much I can play with this stupid accent."

She playfully joked about her limitations, saying, "I can't portray a scientist or be on 'Schindler's List.' My acting opportunities are somewhat restricted."

What did Sofia Vergara say about her 'stupid accent’?

Vergara knew her potential roles were limited, and Griselda was the rare dramatic character she could ace to showcase her acting skills. But it was not that easy; becoming a ruthless drug lord required learning acting techniques that could make her stand out and greatly differ from her past comedy works. Vergara even hired an acting coach, Nancy Banks.

Nancy is one of the best acting coaches in the industry and has worked with Margot Robbie , Jennifer Aniston , and more.

For Vergara, it was challenging. She explained, "I had no idea what having a process meant. It was tricky because I needed formal actor training. Being married to Joe Manganiello , who is fucking a classically trained actor, I would observe his preparation and often wonder, 'What do real actors do? Can I do this?'"

Banks' lessons urged Vergara to consider her character differently. Asking questions like "What does the character need from others? What are her dreams? What makes her laugh?" helped shape her approach.

"The night before filming, I questioned why I thought I could do this," Vergara said. "I believed that wearing a rubber nose would make people not recognize Gloria Pritchett's voice. They would wonder, 'Who does she think she is?'"

"When I played Griselda , it was like expressing anger and tapping into my upbringing and identity," the actress reflected adding that she did comprehend Blanco, "I knew those people; my brother was involved in that business. I understood those feelings. I also comprehend Blanco because even those who do bad things may believe they're doing right for others. It's absurd because they're doing terrible things, but I knew the mentality."

‘Griselda’ is available for streaming on Netflix starting January 25.

